Ernst says COVID-19 relief, infrastructure bill still possible — after election

In a competitive race for re-election, U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst promised Monday to “never stop fighting” for Iowans and the support they need from the federal government.

Ernst, a Red Oak Republican seeking a second term, spoke at length about her roots, her lifetime of service to Iowa and the nation as a member of the military and as an elected official, and her bipartisan approach in the Senate for the past six years.

“Whether you live in Red Oak or Des Moines,” she told the Greater Des Moines Partnership in a virtual forum, “you know that Iowa is not just a place. It’s who we are and what we believe.”

Her Democratic challenger, Theresa Greenfield, is scheduled to meet with the Greater Des Moines Partnership on Sept. 23.

Ernst talked about the importance of bipartisanship in the Senate. She said 60 percent of the bills she has sponsored are bipartisan. A Georgetown University study rated her 39th out of 250 senators over the past 25 years with a lifetime score putting her in the top 15 percent for bipartisanship.