Ernst talks supply chain, child care and labor shortages with Bettendorf businesses

As labor shortages plague the trucking industry and supply chain issues continue to impact businesses across the country, U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, said she is pushing the federal government to expand eligibility for commercial driver’s licenses.
Ernst stopped at TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf on Wednesday, where she met with area business owners and city officials to discuss workforce, supply chain and child care challenges faced by small businesses.
Ernst, along with fellow Iowa Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, has called on the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration to lower the age of eligibility to obtain a commercial driver’s license from 21 to 18, allowing more Americans to be eligible to operate commercial motor vehicles in interstate commerce.
If left unaddressed, inaction to expand America’s pool of truck drivers threatens to drive up shipping expenses, prolong delays and burden strained consumers with additional costs, Ernst said.
"It sounds like a perfect opportunity to invest in the Mississippi River port system," Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher said.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released spending plans last week that include an $829.1 million investment in lock and dam modernization projects along the upper Mississippi River with funding made available by the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed in November.
Iowa and Illinois lawmakers, including Grassley, say the funding will finally speed long-delayed replacement of river locks that are well beyond their 50-year design life and cannot accommodate modern tows.
Ernst, though, voted against the infrastructure bill. She said she supports infrastructure and lock and dam funding but objected to the bill not being fully paid for.
She pointed to a Congressional Budget Office analysis from August that showed nearly half of the new spending — $256 billion — would be financed by adding to the nation's debt over the next decade.
"There is no funding for many of those projects," Ernst said. "So until we can get that worked out, I did not want to support something and make false promises to the people of Iowa."
Business owners also talked of the difficulty of finding affordable child care.
Like many parents, Nicke Helle, staff accountant at Anderson, Lower, Whitlow, P.C. in Bettendorf, said his wife — a former special education teacher — was forced to stay home early in the pandemic as numerous schools and child care programs across Iowa closed.
But now that schools and day cares have reopened, the family risks losing their health care and other financial assistance should his wife go back to teaching, even if just as a part-time substitute, due to income eligibility thresholds.
"We have these financial cliffs that are set up," Helle said, adding the couple also qualifies for a grant to send their 3-year-old child to preschool. "But we go $1 over, we lose it. My wife would love to teach."
The sudden decline in labor force participation has shined a light on the need for revised child care policies with economic mobility in mind, city and businesses officials said.
"One of the things that is keeping people from re-entering the workforce is that increment between what they were making and paying for child care was so small that they decided" they'll cut back on household expenses so a parent can continue to stay home with the kids, Gallagher said.
Ernst said she supports legislation that would give states the flexibility to use federal dollars for child care assistance programs to address barriers to self-sufficiency. That would include allowing states "use of a sliding scale" that features a graduated phaseout of federal subsidies to the point when families can afford child care costs independently instead of facing a sudden drop in public benefits with a small wage increase.
"We shouldn't be discouraging people from working," Ernst said. "We should encourage that, but also provide those supports as necessary."
Ernst as well said she backs a bipartisan measure that would increase access to child care by allowing nonprofit child care providers to utilize programs offered by the Small Business Administration to access capital, including loan guarantees.
The proposed bill would make nonprofit child care providers eligible for all SBA capital access programs so long as they are licensed by the state and their employees have had criminal background checks.
"There's simple fixes that exist out there (to expand access to child care)," Ernst said. "We just need to get them done in Congress."