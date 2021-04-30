Esther Joy King announces run for Congress an hour after Bustos bows out

A mere hour after U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, announced she would not seek a sixth term in Congress, her Republican opponent in the 2020 election, Esther Joy King, jumped in the race for a second time.
King came within four points of defeating Bustos in 2020, losing 48% to 52%. By the time the November general election rolled around, Bustos had more than $3.3 million cash on hand, compared to less than $300,000 for King.
"I want to thank Cheri Bustos for her service and I wish her the best going forward," King said in a statement. "Cheri has always claimed she knew this district well — so she clearly saw what we’re seeing every day: (the 17th District) was going to make a change in 2022 and Cheri was destined to lose. The people of the (17th District) accomplished this. I’m proud to be part of a movement to bring better representation to the best people I know.
"And while we were planning to make this official in a couple weeks, I’m announcing today that yes, I am running for Congress in 2022 because I know that the residents of this district deserve so much better than what the liberal elites have been serving them up in Washington," King said. "We need a battle-ready leader. We need a fighter who won’t back down; someone who knows that the residents of the 17th District matter more than Washington, D.C., special interests."
As the daughter of Christian missionaries, King and her family lived in a converted school bus during her childhood, later moving to the U.S.-Mexico border. She earned her law degree and a master's of law in taxation from Northwestern University in Chicago.
After graduating from college, King moved to Kabul, Afghanistan, where she served as an aid worker. She then joined the U.S. Army Reserves as a member of the Judge Advocate General (JAG) Corps, leading to her relocation to the Rock Island Arsenal a few years ago.
King isn't the only one who covets Bustos' seat. There will now be a Republican primary election between King and Charlie Helmick, who announced his candidacy for the 17th Congressional District on April 5.
Like King, Helmick also lives in East Moline where he owns two Country Financial Insurance franchises and works as a part-time country music artist.
Rock Island County Democratic Party Chair Derek Jones declined to name any potential Democratic candidates at this time.
"I think there are great candidates here in Rock Island County and there are going to be candidates in Peoria and in the Rockford region," Jones said. "But I can say Rock Island County has benefited in the last 40 years where that person has been elected out of this county."
However, Jones hinted there are potential candidates giving it some thought.
"There are a few elected officials here locally whom I think would be great U.S. representatives and there are going to be some names out there people will be familiar with," he said. "Deciding to run for Congress isn't an easy decision to make overnight. Going off the previous election cycle, you can see how polarizing politics has been in the last four years.
"It's an ongoing cycle that takes a lot of work. You may see people announcing within the next few weeks," Jones said. "The great thing about being a Democrat is that we are such a large tent, there will be some great candidates to pick from throughout the 17th Congressional District."
Someone not running for the Democratic seat is Rock Island County board member Kai Swanson, whose name has come up several times as a contender if and when Bustos stepped aside.
"I have no ambitions to run for U.S. Congress, but I have the greatest respect for those who serve," Swanson said Friday. "Among my Democratic friends, it is an honor to be thought of.