Esther Joy King announces run for Congress an hour after Bustos bows out

"I think there are great candidates here in Rock Island County and there are going to be candidates in Peoria and in the Rockford region," Jones said. "But I can say Rock Island County has benefited in the last 40 years where that person has been elected out of this county."

However, Jones hinted there are potential candidates giving it some thought.

"There are a few elected officials here locally whom I think would be great U.S. representatives and there are going to be some names out there people will be familiar with," he said. "Deciding to run for Congress isn't an easy decision to make overnight. Going off the previous election cycle, you can see how polarizing politics has been in the last four years.

"It's an ongoing cycle that takes a lot of work. You may see people announcing within the next few weeks," Jones said. "The great thing about being a Democrat is that we are such a large tent, there will be some great candidates to pick from throughout the 17th Congressional District."

Someone not running for the Democratic seat is Rock Island County board member Kai Swanson, whose name has come up several times as a contender if and when Bustos stepped aside.