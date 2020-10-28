Esther Joy King makes final campaign push with ads, while Bustos outraises her

Esther Joy King, the Republican candidate for Illinois' 17th Congressional District, has released her fourth TV ad, ramping up attacks on U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, in the home stretch toward Tuesday's election.
The ad is part of King's attempt to portray Bustos as leaving constituents behind in her quest to do bidding for Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi by voting 100% with Pelosi and House Democrats.
Republicans are eager to win the traditionally Democratic district, with polls show King narrowing the gap more than recent challengers of Bustos have been able to do in past elections.
"Illinois families are struggling, yet Washington ignores us," a narrator says in the ad. "Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats are pushing a devastating agenda, crushing families and small businesses back home and Cheri Bustos is blindly following, voting with Nancy Pelosi 100% of the time, voting against tax relief for families — $1,442 a year."
Images of progressive Democrats Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pop up in the background, alleging Bustos has the same far-left views. Voters may not recall that in 2019, Ocasio-Cortez went after Bustos, encouraging donors not to support the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) when Chairwoman Bustos implemented a policy meant to protect Democratic incumbents by prohibiting consultants and vendors from working for primary challengers.
Bustos' campaign is hitting back with its own ads, with a $600,000 media buy going after King. Polls show Bustos favored to win a fifth term in a district that voted for Donald Trump.
King is also losing the fundraising battle. According to recent figures from the FEC, Bustos has nearly $4 million in donations and $1.7 million in cash on hand. King has raised almost $1.7 million and has $53,000 in cash.
King announced her candidacy Aug. 21, 2019, and won the March 17 primary with 65% of the vote, defeating past Republican Congressional candidate Bill Fawell.
