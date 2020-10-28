Esther Joy King makes final campaign push with ads, while Bustos outraises her

Esther Joy King, the Republican candidate for Illinois' 17th Congressional District, has released her fourth TV ad, ramping up attacks on U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, in the home stretch toward Tuesday's election.

The ad is part of King's attempt to portray Bustos as leaving constituents behind in her quest to do bidding for Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi by voting 100% with Pelosi and House Democrats.

Republicans are eager to win the traditionally Democratic district, with polls show King narrowing the gap more than recent challengers of Bustos have been able to do in past elections.

"Illinois families are struggling, yet Washington ignores us," a narrator says in the ad. "Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats are pushing a devastating agenda, crushing families and small businesses back home and Cheri Bustos is blindly following, voting with Nancy Pelosi 100% of the time, voting against tax relief for families — $1,442 a year."