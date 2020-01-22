Ex-U.S. Rep. Tom Railsback — who crossed party lines on Nixon impeachment — dies at 87

Former U.S. Rep. Tom Railsback died Monday morning, two days shy of his 88th birthday.

The eight-term lawmaker from Moline is remembered nationally as one of a handful of Republican moderates who in 1974 worked to craft potential articles of impeachment against President Richard Nixon.

He also hired a young official from the Quad-Cities' former Bi-State Metropolitan Planning Commission named Ray LaHood in 1977, giving him his start in a political career that would include service in Congress and the presidential Cabinet.

"He was a great mentor to me and really taught me the importance of constituent service and taking care of people and solving their problems and issues — whether it's immigration or a Social Security problem or whatever," LaHood said Tuesday morning. "I admired him very much."

The two remained close over the years. LaHood bought Railsback's apartment when the latter left Washington, D.C., and still has it today. They talked regularly on the phone and golfed until Railsback had to give up the sport as his health declined.

Railsback had been living in a nursing home in Mesa, Ariz., for the last several years, LaHood said, after moving there from his Idaho home.