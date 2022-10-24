'Exhausted its use': Moline needing new central fire station

When the Moline Police Department moved to new quarters 15 years ago, the Central Fire Station was supposed to be close behind.

Fire Chief Steve Regenwether said the old downtown building that once contained both police and fire now had "exhausted its use."

Located at 1630 8th Ave., a few blocks from City Hall and the police station, the brown-brick building houses emergency vehicles, administrative offices and the city's finance department.

From the outside, the building looks well put together. A six-bay apparatus garage and bright red lettering over beige paint tell passersby it's the Moline Central Fire Station.

But the inside of the station tells more of the story.

A boiler from the 1970s no longer has available replacement parts. The dated HVAC system units have water leaking from them constantly, lead must be abated, plumbing needs to be repaired, pieces of flooring are missing, sleeping quarters are above the garage; the list goes on.

"The best way to put is — we've exhausted our useful life of this building," Regenwether said.

When imagining the design for a new fire station, three things comes to the chief's mind: efficiency, safety and comfort.

One of the first things Regenwether considers is living quarters for on-duty firefighters that would offer better privacy and comfort. The quarters currently are tight, have little or no separation and air circulation is poor, he said.

Many modern fire stations are separated by color: red, yellow and green.

The green is the nice-safe areas, ideally where the living quarters and kitchen area would be; the yellow is an area that separates personnel from the fumes of the vehicles; red is an an area where firefighters are able to take off, wash and decontaminate their gear after fighting a fire.

"We need somewhere that is comfortable for them to be when they're not running calls, somewhere efficient for them to be able to go back to and do their reports, and somewhere efficient for them to get a decent meal when time allows," Regenwether said. "They are here for so long, and they deserve that."

Built in 1972, Central also housed the police department. When a new police station was built just down the street in 2007, the fire department used vacated space for extra storage and offices.

City officials have made clear that a new fire station is needed, especially because of firefighters utilizing the building 24/7. A relocation study currently is underway, and results are to be presented to council by December, City Administrator Bob Vitas said.

The estimated construction cost is between $10 and $15 million with demolition costing $440,000. To help cover the costs, the project would require a tax-levy increase projected at $0.10-$0.15 on 20-year bonds at a 4.2% interest rate.

Vitas said it would take about 18 months for design and construction, and he hopes construction can begin sometime in 2023 with hopes of having it fully operational in 2024.