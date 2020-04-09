Face coverings now required of all visitors to Rock Island County Justice Center

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Anyone going to the Rock Island County Justice Center in downtown Rock Island must now wear face coverings effective today.

The requirement was based on the most current recommendations of the Illinois Department of Public Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a news release issued by the sheriff's office on Wednesday. It can be a medical or construction-grade mask, a scarf or a homemade cloth face covering.