Fair housing legislative breakfast set for April 28 at King Center

The annual fair housing legislative breakfast will be held from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. April 28 at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 630 9th St., Rock Island.
Zeke Morris, 2022 president of the Illinois Realtors Association, will be the guest speaker as attendees learn more about promoting fair housing and creating housing opportunities for all populations.
Invited speakers include U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline; State Rep. Mike Halpin, D-Rock Island; State Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna; and State Rep. Neil Anderson, R-Andalusia.
To attend the free event, RSVP to the Quad City Area Realtors at 563-355-6655 or email ssmith@qcarealtors.com. Walk-ins are welcome.
