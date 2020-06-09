Fallen tree in Moline takes out power in Floreciente neighborhood

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Storms on Tuesday afternoon caused a tree to fall in the 600 block of 3rd Street, Moline, taking down power lines with it.

Rodd Schick, municipal services general manager, said crews from MidAmerican Energy were on the scene in the Floreciente neighborhood.

"As soon as a power line is involved, we are out," Schick said. "That's when MidAmerican takes over. They are on site and working to rectify the issue."

According to MidAmerican's website, 128 customers were impacted and lost power.

Geoff Greenwood, media relations manager for MidAmerican Energy, confirmed the outage, which happened at 2:26 p.m.

"A tree went down and broke a pole that had a transformer on it, and the transformer is in the street," Greenwood said. "We are starting to work on it."

Greenwood said 25 customers had power restored by 4:30 p.m., but the rest were pending.

"The remaining 103 will be out of power until MidAmerican can replace the pole and transformer, and that's going to take some time," he said.

