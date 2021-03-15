Federal government to tour old Rock Island County courthouse Wednesday

In a March 12 email from Palubinskas to local developer Joe Lemon, who submitted a lease proposal offering up the former county courthouse, Palubinskas requested a virtual tour of the building.

"Thank you for coordinating the site visit, we look forward to seeing the current state of the building," Palubinskas wrote. "However, our facilities group opined yesterday that the site could be unsafe to visit, due to it being vacant for some time without proper maintenance.

"A live video tour will be conducted, so participants can see the state of the building, ask questions, and request to see specific items. The live video tour has been approved by our central office as an alternative to the in-person site visit, when safety concerns warrant."

Local courthouse advocates Mary Fuhr and Mike Bell will conduct the tour.

County board members will discuss disposition of the courthouse during their regular meeting Tuesday night, March 16 at 5:30 p.m. Public comments will be allowed at the beginning of the meeting. To participate or listen, call 312-626-6799 and enter meeting ID: 942 592 50168.

