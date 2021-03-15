Federal government to tour old Rock Island County courthouse Wednesday

Representatives from the federal government will tour the old Rock Island County courthouse Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. to evaluate its suitability as the next site of court operations for the Central District of Illinois.
Sort of.
Citing safety concerns with the vacant building, Kovas Palubinskas, a lease contracting officer with the General Services Administration (GSA), has asked for a live video tour of the courthouse instead.
The GSA is seeking a building to use as a federal district courthouse in Rock Island County for the next 20 years.
When mold and flooding created a hazardous environment at the federal courthouse at 211 19th St., Rock Island, operations were relocated to the Southern District of Iowa U.S. District Court, 131 E. 4th St., Davenport, in October 2018. Anyone needing to conduct business at the federal courthouse has had to travel to Davenport since then.
In a March 12 email from Palubinskas to local developer Joe Lemon, who submitted a lease proposal offering up the former county courthouse, Palubinskas requested a virtual tour of the building.
"Thank you for coordinating the site visit, we look forward to seeing the current state of the building," Palubinskas wrote. "However, our facilities group opined yesterday that the site could be unsafe to visit, due to it being vacant for some time without proper maintenance.
"A live video tour will be conducted, so participants can see the state of the building, ask questions, and request to see specific items. The live video tour has been approved by our central office as an alternative to the in-person site visit, when safety concerns warrant."
Local courthouse advocates Mary Fuhr and Mike Bell will conduct the tour.
County board members will discuss disposition of the courthouse during their regular meeting Tuesday night, March 16 at 5:30 p.m. Public comments will be allowed at the beginning of the meeting. To participate or listen, call 312-626-6799 and enter meeting ID: 942 592 50168.