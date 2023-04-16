Blue Spruce General Store owner Brandon Carleton credits a federal loan program with making it possible to open his downtown Davenport business.

Pre-pandemic, Carleton traveled frequently for work, and he'd always make sure to pick up, "really good bread" from places like San Francisco or Richmond, Virginia. Without options in the Quad-Cities, he'd drive back and forth to an Iowa City co-op bakery.

"I was like, 'this is silly,'" Carleton said of the drive. "I'll learn how to do this."

It took him a long time, but he got good at bread baking during the pandemic when he was stuck at home. He started making bread for friends and family, baking up to 20 loaves a week out of his house. The oven was on almost almost constantly, he said.

Looking to expand, Carleton started renting a kitchen in Moline, but it was small and customers couldn't walk in to order. He bought a place in Rock Island, which required some heavy remodeling.

Carleton said the 2nd Street property in Davenport fell into his lap and didn't require as much renovation.

"We had some of the equipment, but we didn't have everything we needed," he said. "So that's where the city came in."

He applied for and received a $90,000 low-interest loan backed by federal Community Development Block Grant funds, or CDBG, which the city administers. The stipulations: Carleton had to employ three full-time employees.

He had six months before he had to start making payments, and up to 25% of the loan could be forgiven as long as he continues to employ at least three workers. The store fluctuates between 15 and 20 employees, he said, and all but about three are full-time.

The general store is one of nine small businesses that came to Davenport through the loan program, according to the city. In total, $880,000 in CDBG funded loans has spurred $5 million in investment in Davenport and the creation of 29 jobs, city records show.

Carleton's Blue Spruce was one stop on Davenport's recent tour for National Community Development Week.

Other stops included a vacant house under renovation that will be sold to an eligible low-to-moderate income family to own and occupy.

Paid for by Housing and Urban Development grants and sale revenue, the city acquired the home through tax avenues or purchase, and normally contracts out for a "complete gut rehab" to abate any asbestos and lead, and to make the home livable again.

The program limits the costs the city can spend to rehab a home — about $288,000 for a three-bedroom house, said Letty Goslowsky, the city's renovation supervisor. The maximum has been reached for the house at 1413 W. 13th St.

When finished, residents may apply to purchase the home. Eligible homeowners must have a steady income but also fall under the low-to-moderate income guidelines established by U.S. Housing and Urban Development.

"Then we sell that to a qualifying homebuyer," Goslowsky said. "We essentially become their bank. So that money that we receive goes back to our funding to continue to do other projects."

The house on West 13th Street was vacant for years, with stuff piled inside and a family of raccoons that had taken up residence, city officials said. Contractors cleaned, demolished walls, tore down and moved the staircase, swapped the location of the kitchen with the bedroom and put up dry wall.

Next will be installing flooring, cabinets, appliances and painting.

Goslowsky said the city had two other houses out for bid now under the same program.

A row of Habitat for Humanity homes in progress rounded out the tour. The Quad-Cities organization is coming up on its 30th anniversary this year. In that time, Habitat has completed 134 homes.

Similar to the Urban Homestead program, Habitat benefits from federal and city resources and eligible homeowners can qualify for a home built by Habitat. As part of it, future homeowners volunteer to help build their future home and take classes about finances and day-to-day maintenance tasks that come with owning a house.

Tom Fisher-King, executive director of the Quad-Cities Habitat for Humanity, said the local agency was in the process of building homes on several empty lots on East 6th Street. When they're finished, they will have built 13 homes on that street alone.