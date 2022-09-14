Federal office clarifies, yes, Scott County YJRC eligible for ARPA funds

A U.S. Treasury attorney clarified Wednesday that Scott County's controversial new expansion of the juvenile detention center is eligible for federal COVID-19 funds under a more flexible revenue loss category.

Critics of the expanded facilities have pointed to final rules issued by the U.S. Treasury Department that say federal COVID-19 American Rescue Plan funds can't be used to build new corrections facilities in response to a rise in violent crime.

But the rules also allow a more flexible spending category — local governments can use up to $10 million for "general government services." The county has argued that it can put $7.25 million toward building a new and expanded Youth Justice and Rehabilitation Center.

In a report published in July by the Nation, AJ Altemus, the acting counsel to the Inspector General for the U.S. Treasury, told the Nation in an email that new corrections facilities were not permitted under the rules.

She wrote, according to the Nation, "capital expenditure restrictions apply to the $10 million for lost revenue."

When a Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus reporter reached out to the U.S. Treasury Department to confirm, Altemus forwarded responses from the Treasury Office of Recovery Programs, a federal office created to implement federal pandemic-relief programs, that said the opposite was true.

Altemus followed up with a reporter on Wednesday confirming Scott County's YJRC project is eligible under the more flexible revenue loss category.

She wrote that the Office of the Audit reviewed the information, and what was sent to a Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus reporter "is the accurate information."

"The information provided to the Nation mistakenly conflated the Capital Expenditure- Public Health Negative Economic Impact expenditure category requirements with those of the Revenue Loss expenditure category," Altemus wrote. "Our apologies for any confusion."

County Supervisors Chair Ken Beck, a Republican, wrote in an email earlier this week: "From this information, the Treasury confirmed what our staff already researched and concluded some time ago."

Democratic Supervisor Ken Croken, who has been among the vocal opponents of the county expanding the number of beds at the facility, said earlier this week regardless of the legality of putting federal COVID-19 dollars toward a new detention center, the county shouldn't support building a facility that could hold double the number of young people.

"Claiming a revenue loss for a year in which we had a record balance is just wrong," Croken said. He noted that recent average daily census populations of the current detention center are below how many people the new 40-bed facility will be able to house.

"Just because you can, doesn't mean you should," Croken added.