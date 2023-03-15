The Surface Transportation Board has approved a merger between two railroads — a move that is expected to bring much more train traffic to the Iowa Quad-Cities riverfront.

The federal agency announced its decision on Wednesday, clearing the way for the merger of Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern to create the first single-line freight rail network connecting Mexico, the U.S. and Canada.

The public can watch a press conference with Chairman Martin Oberman online.

This is the first major merger in 25 years, Oberman said, and the merger would bring economic benefits to the country which outweighed concerns.

The merger is expected to divert more than 64,000 truckloads from the roads to rail each year because of increased efficiencies of the single-line railway, which means train traffic is expected to gradually increase over several years along the route.

According to the companies, the biggest traffic increases will be between Sabula, Iowa, and Kansas City, Missouri, adding 14.4 trains per day, from eight to roughly 22 by 2027.

The train tracks run along the riverfronts of several Mississippi River towns, including Camanche, Princeton, LeClaire, Bettendorf, Davenport, and Muscatine.

"The Board has carefully considered the full record, weighed the public benefits against potentially harmful impacts, and imposed appropriate conditions to mitigate those impacts in its approval of the merger," a press release from the board states.

Several cities agreed to settlement payments from Canadian Pacific in exchange for not commenting publicly on the merger. Now that the Surface Transportation Board has approved the merger, cities will be able to get those payments.

Vocal detractors, including Camanche and Princeton officials, continued to voice concerns that increased rail traffic and lengthened trains would delay live-saving emergency vehicles from crossing the tracks, hamper access to public amenities, and significantly increase noise and safety risk for residents and businesses along the riverfront.

But in a news release, the board said average train lengths would decrease under the merger and there is a lower risk of hazardous spills than truck traffic.

In a news release, the board acknowledged an "elevated level of public concern" stemming from a Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine Ohio.

"The Board has carefully analyzed the proposed merger from a safety perspective," the statement reads. "It is important to underscore that rail is by far the safest means of transporting any freight, including hazardous materials."

This is breaking news and the story is developing. Check back for updates.