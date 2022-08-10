 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Filing period for Libertarian, Green Party, independent candidates extended to Aug. 31 for some county offices

060722-qc-nws-primary-085

Molly Zarn of Davenport cast her ballot at Credit Island Lodge in Davenport as voters hit the polls on primary day Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Scott County.

 GARY L. KRAMBECK

The deadline for candidates planning to run for certain Scott County offices under third parties to be on the November ballot was moved to the end of the month, Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins said in a press release reminding voters of the change.

People planning to run for Scott County attorney, auditor, recorder, and treasurer under the Libertarian Party, Green Party, or as an independent have until Aug. 31 to file their paperwork. That's a change from a previous deadline, Aug. 8, that was a part of 2019 changes to election laws and a federal court found to be unconstitutional. 

The last day to file for Soil & Water Commissioners and Ag-Extension Council is 5 p.m. Aug. 31. 

For voters, important dates for the federal election are fast approaching, too. 

Aug. 30 is the first day to submit an absentee ballot request, according to the Scott County Auditor's website. The deadline to submit a petition for a satellite voting location is Sept. 22. And in-person absentee voting begins Oct. 19.

Bettendorf, East Moline, and Silvis Reporter

Sarah is the Davenport, Scott County, and Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus. A DeWitt native, she graduated from the University of Iowa in 2021 and was editor of the student-run newspaper The Daily Iowan.

