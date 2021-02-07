Fingers being pointed in Moline development deals

"I have intentionally not responded to previous requests for comments by the press in an effort to move on from the experience that I had and support remaining staff," Forsythe said. "I worked hard for the city of Moline as evident by the positive reputation I have with coworkers, previous elected officials, residents, other communities and city partners and the Quad City development community.

"It was very disappointing to me to see the dramatic change over the last two years I was there and what has continued after my departure. I am very concerned that my personal reputation and work ethic are under fire with the most recent comments by Derke Price, whom I have never met or communicated with."

What happens next

Alderman Wendt put forth his summary of the TIF review and its possible connections to the timing of staff departures:

"On multiple occasions you (the Quad-City Times and Dispatch) asked publicly, in the paper, why some of these staff members left Moline, and now, through the diligent work of our current staff, we have found multiple issues that our previous staff did not want to share with council or the public and clearly this is why they refused to answer the council's questions at the time.