First vote tonight on Davenport's two-way streets conversion

Converting some downtown Davenport streets to two-ways will be a close vote by the Davenport City Council in six weeks, based on early indications from aldermen.

Aug. 24 will be the first of three votes on an ordinance that changes the traffic patterns of 3rd and 4th Streets — Davenport's east-west one-ways — to allow for two-way traffic from River Drive to Marquette Street.

The final vote, the one that counts, is slated for Sept. 28, and some aldermen indicated they would take the full number of weeks to decide. At least one, Ben Jobgen, said he was on the "no" fence, but would vote for it the first consideration to keep discussion going, and could change his mind.

The ordinance needs six of the 10 aldermen to vote for it on the last consideration to be approved. If aldermen tie with a 5-5 vote, Mayor Mike Matson can choose to cast a tie-breaking vote. If he doesn't, the ordinance fails.

First Ward Alderman Rick Dunn is hosting a ward meeting on the proposed conversion Saturday at 10 a.m. Roosevelt Community Center; 1220 Minnie Ave., where Downtown Davenport Partnership Executive Director Kyle Carter will be there to answer questions.

In addition to traffic flow, the proposed ordinance also changes four intersections from lighted intersections to four-way stops — Iowa Street at both 3rd and 4th streets and Pershing Avenue at both 3rd and 4th streets. And, it removes three traffic lights on 3rd Street at Ripley, Scott, and Warren streets.

Although the two-way proposal has been suggested and withered for years, it most recently was resurrected in conjunction with a resurfacing project already planned for 3rd and 4th streets from Telegraph Road to River Drive.

Some aldermen and downtown businesses have advocated for the two-way conversion to slow traffic in the city's core, reduce confusion from visitors unfamiliar with the one-ways, and encourage a more pedestrian-friendly feel. Proponents point to conversions in Cedar Rapids, Des Moines, Indianola, and Muscatine as examples of other cities that have changed some thoroughfares to two-ways.

Downtown business owners certainly saw it that way — about 10 business owners and managers attended the Davenport city council meeting Wednesday night to voice their support for two-way traffic. Some downtown residents, too, told council they'd favor two-way flow of traffic.

"Millennials and Gen Z are seeking out urban settings with lots of amenities in spaces that they can afford, and downtown Davenport is that place. But to get to that next level it has to be easily walkable, bikeable, and liveable, and one-ways are not conducive to an urban lifestyle," said Dan Bush, who owns several downtown businesses, including Armored Gardens, Devon's Complaint Dept., and Analog.

Another business owner, Bruce Goacher of Sweet Delite, attended the council meeting with 2,000 signatures on a petition opposing the change. Goacher, among others who've spoken against the conversion at council meetings, raised concerns about eliminating parking and loading zones, and confusion and more chances of conflict at four-way stops with head-to-head traffic.

Some aldermen have been staunch advocates for the two-way traffic — at-large aldermen Kyle Gripp and JJ Condon in particular. Ward 2 Alderman Maria Dickmann and Ward 3's Marion Meginnis, too, voiced their support on Wednesday.

"The case studies and the data are clear, two ways are better for business. They're better for neighborhoods," Gripp said. "They promote economic growth. They promote place making. They're safer for cars and pedestrians and they reduce crime. Downtown Davenport and Davenport as a whole would be better for having done this."

Some aldermen have said they're reluctant, especially if it means ending the two-way traffic at Marquette Street, which is what the current ordinance states. According to an analysis by the City of Davenport, the cost for putting in two-ways would be $1.6 million from River Drive to Marquette Street and an additional $1.65 million to extend the conversion to Telegraph Road because of upgrading a rail road crossing near Division Street.

"If it does stop at Marquette, and I've made myself very clear from the beginning that that's a dead end for me," Ward 4 Alderman Robby Ortiz said, adding that there could be an amendment to extend it to Telegraph.

Likewise, Jobgen, the Ward 6 alderman, said he was a "hard no" if it ended at Marquette, but he would stay "open-minded" through the process if the two-ways extended at least to Division Street.

Judith Lee, who represents Ward 8, said she's hesitant to support two-way traffic half-way on 3rd and 4th because of concerns with one-way traffic meeting two-way traffic at an end point.

"I think that's the most responsible and reasonable terminus for all this," Lee said. "I especially think it's the most safe because you're not going to have cars coming at you...We've been talking about downtown downtown downtown, but 3rd and 4th is one-way all the way to Telegraph, and I think we have some more wonderful neighborhoods that are not just downtown. And I think we've got some neighborhoods that deserve some attention."

Dunn, the 1st Ward alderman said parking, loading zones, and bus stops were "big concerns."

"If I was a business owner, I would be concerned that I'm going to lose prime parking in front of my place of business," Dunn said.

He added that if turning the downtown one-ways into two-ways was about making the city safer for drivers and pedestrians, he didn't want the city to take an pledged $700,000 from the Downtown Davenport Partnership.

"I'm not going to say 'I can make your neighborhood safer because you've got money," Dunn said. "But down here in the west end, we can't make that neighborhood safer because they don't have money.'"

Alderman Tim Kelly, Ward 5, declined to comment for this story.

Alderman Derek Cornette, Ward 7, who's been critical of the conversion and has previously said he and people in his ward who contact him don't go downtown said: "I'll definitely support downtown becoming residential and small business area. I will not support it being a business area with all the privileges that comes with a residential area."