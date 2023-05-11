Sunset Marina could finally get long-awaited repairs and upgrades after years of discussion on whether Rock Island should sell it.

The city has long discussed what to do with the aging marina that needs new docks, at least $1 million in dredging, electrical, and accessibility upgrades.

Public Works Director Mike Bartels said damage to one of the docks recently reignited discussions on future plans for the marina.

"During the 2019 flood, the 400 dock was damaged and it kind of spurred this new conversation about replacing the dock and doing improvements," he said.

The last time the marina underwent major improvements, Bartels said, was a little over 20 years ago.

Previous staff members in 2010 informed the then-council that the marina was in need of major infrastructure improvements, but its budget could only support day-to-day operations and existing debt service. Options on whether to repair or sell were discussed, which led to the city advertising for requests for proposals.

Only two companies responded but neither was able to make an offer. There was simply too much uncertainty, regarding the need for dredging and the amount of capital improvements needed.

Since then, small improvements have been made but nothing to address the major work that's needed for it to be fully and properly operational.

The future of Sunset Marina has been presented to aldermen on numerous occasions over the past year, with the latest presentation during the council's study session Monday. Bartels provided an overview of the possible project scope, including the cost.

1. Feasibility study of Sunset Marina

A feasibility study done by Edgewater Resources was presented to the council in February, recommending the city keep the marina. Edgewater found that the existing docks have exceeded their useful life, electrical utilities were not up to code, it was not ADA compliant, and dredging is needed.

Edgewater recommended that the city maintain ownership, make improvements and that a third party continue to operate it. Another recommendation was reducing the number of boat slips, raising rates to match the local market, replacing the damaged docks and expanding the marina, based on demand.

2. Project scope

Based on the feasibility study, Bartels recommended decommissioning the 200 dock and the floating maintenance building, electrical upgrades at docks 100, 300 and 400, and dredging the 400 dock area. Electrical upgrades would cost $500,000.

Demolition of the other docks and floating maintenance buildings would cost $119,000.

"There are safety concerns with dock boards, the dock structures themselves, the metal is in bad shape and the floating structures underneath are missing," he said.

The cost of replacing the 400 dock would be about $1.5 million. In order to replace the 400 dock, dredging would need to take place to bring the water level back to the correct depth of four-to-five feet.

Dredging would cost $1 million.

The depth has typically been around 2 feet when it is not flooded. An annual dredge plan will need to be implemented going forward.

"I'm pretty familiar with the bottom of that lake, and it needs a lot more work than what we're showing," said Ald. Mark Poulos, 6 ward, who has conducted dive exercises at the marina's Lake Potter.

Based on the funds available, dredging would be done in other areas needed in the marina.

The city received $1.8 million in federal funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in December 2020 to help address damages caused by the 2019 flood. The agency is covering 75% or $1.4 million and the city will cover the other 25% or $474,094.

The FEMA funds would be used for the 400 dock, electrical repairs and upgrades, and shoreline repairs.

Rock Island is required by FEMA to pay the cost upfront and would then be reimbursed after the project is completed.

Slips would decrease from 395 to 222, with the replacement of the 400 dock allowing 78 new slips.

"On average the past three years, the most we have ever had occupied was about 225 slip rentals," Bartels said. "That is at peak season in July, August, and the beginning of September when everybody is out boating."

The roof of the marina office also would be replaced and would cost $40,000. Engineering and design would cost $244,000.

The overall project cost is $4.1 million, with a projected deficit of $1.7 million. The city allocated $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to help with project costs.

3. Port District

Additional funds would need to be secured to help cover the cost of repairs. A port district designation could supply that funding, officials said.

The city has been vying for a port district designation, which would provide another way to receive infrastructure funding that could go toward the marina. Illinois State Sen. Mike Halpin, D-Rock Island, filed the legislation, which would create the Rock Island Regional Port District Act.

Rock Island has a city-owned port terminal and leases it to Alter Logistics.

The Rock Island Intermodal Port Terminal sits along the Mississippi River in the industrial park at 700 Mill St. The terminal helps transport commodities from barge to rail to truck, using inland waterways and other forms of transportation.

Alter does some work at the marina and, given the two facilities' neighboring locations, port district funds could be used for Sunset Marina.

The bill has passed the Senate and currently awaits a final reading in the House before it lands on Gov. JB Pritzker's desk.

4. Sunset Campground

The city also has explored the possibility of developing a campground at Sunset.

Parks and Recreation Director John Gripp presented the possibility of developing campgrounds at the park in late March, saying it could become a destination and a revenue source.

"If you add a campground along with the marina, you are going to attract people that are going to rent boats — from paddle boats to jet skis," he said. "We're going to want to put a potential restaurant and bar or something in that area, because you are stuffing it full of people all year 'round."

Some possible campground locations are: Pettifer Island, south of the park, could be used for tent camping and would be located off the walking trails; near the 18th Avenue entrance along Sunset Lane, an old ballfield and parking lot would be used for RVs, making it easy to come and go. And campers could face their RVs toward Lake Potter.

5. Next steps Bartels hopes to bring back an engineering services contract for council approval on Monday, May 22. It will include the project costs and the design components discussed during the study session. They also plan to negotiate a new contract with F3 Marina to continue operating the facility or request proposals from other third parties. If plans are approved, Bartels is looking at construction starting in early 2024, he said.