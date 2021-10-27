Five things to know about voting in Tuesday’s city and school board elections in Scott County

Time is running out -- or may have already run out -- for some Iowa voters to return their absentee ballot through the mail in Tuesday's city and school elections.
It is the first election that will be held under new changes to Iowa election laws passed earlier this year by the Iowa Legislature that, among other things, shortens early voting and moves up the deadline for returning absentee ballots.
Scott County elections officials are urging voters to return their ballots as soon as possible to avoid missing the new return deadline.
Here's what voters need to know, according to Scott County Auditor Kerry Tompkins.
Likely too late to mail in your ballot
The deadline for returning absentee ballots is 8 p.m. on Nov. 2. Meaning, depending on where you live, it may be too late to return a ballot through the mail, Tompkins said.
Previously, ballots were valid if postmarked before Election Day and received by the Monday following the election. No longer.
Ballots may be returned by mail, hand delivered to the auditor’s office or placed in a designated ballot drop box, unless returned by a designated "delivery agent" (see below).
A drive-up drop box is available for voters to return their ballots on the west side of the parking lot at the Scott County administration building, 600 West 4th St. in Davenport.
Voters can track their absentee ballot to see if it has been received by their county auditor on the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office website.
As of Wednesday morning, the auditor's office had received 68% of the 1,227 absentee ballots requested and sent out by the office to voters. That is down from the last city/school election in 2019, where the auditor's office tallied a total of 1,359 ballots cast in that election.
Early in-person voting still available
Tompkins, though, noted absentee ballot totals will likely increase, as in-person early voting is still available through Monday. Early ballots cast in person are counted as absentee, Tompkins explained.
Early in-person voting is available at the Scott County Auditor's Office, 600 W. 4th St. in Davenport, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 1.
Additionally, the auditor's office will set up a satellite voting location for Eldridge voters to cast early ballots from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Scott County Library, 200 North Sixth Ave. in Eldridge.
Eldridge voters submitted a petition requesting the satellite voting location due to increased interest in competitive and contentious races for North Scott school board and Eldridge city elections, Tompkins said.
Local elections officials face stricter requirements before setting up a satellite early voting location. The law requires a petition signed by at least 100 eligible voters to establish a location.
Voter, too, now have less time to cast a ballot. Iowa’s early voting period now begins 20 days before Election Day, down from 29 days.
Until two years ago, Iowa’s early voting period had been 40 days.
Bring a photo ID
Registered voters will need to bring one of these to the polls: An Iowa driver's license or a non-operator ID, a U.S. passport or military ID, a veteran's ID, tribal ID or an Iowa voter ID card.
If the address on the ID does not match their current address, voters must bring proof of residency as well, such as a utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, government check, property tax statement or residential lease.
If someone cannot present the required forms of identification, a registered voter in their precinct can attest to who they are. Both will need to sign an oath, and the attesting voter must present his/her own required form of identification.
Individuals can also vote a provisional ballot, but for the ballot to be counted they must either provide the necessary identification at the polling place before it closes at 8 p.m. on Nov. 2, or provide it to the auditor's office by noon on the following Monday
Iowa allows same-day voter registration at the polls, whether on Election Day or in-person early voting. Individuals will need to provide ID and proof of residency to register.
New rules on who can return a ballot
State lawmakers also enacted new rules for who can help a voter return their absentee ballot. Previously, anyone could return a voted absentee ballot to the auditor’s office.
Under changes made to state law, the only people who may return a voted absentee ballot, other than the voter are a household member; an immediate family member; election officials who delivered a ballot to a resident of a health care or assisted living facility or hospital; or a delivery agent.
Blind and disabled voters can fill out and sign a form designating a "delivery agent" to deliver their ballot. The form must be returned in person along with the absentee ballot to the county auditor's office; not by mail or county drop box. The delivery agent can return only two ballots, and cannot be an agent of the voter's employer or union or of a political party, campaign or committee.
Election Day
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Voters can find their polling place at www.scottcountyiowa.gov/auditor/precinct-finder, on the Iowa Secretary of State's website or by calling the Scott County Auditor's Office at 563-326-8631.
Voters can also find information and helpful resources at voterready.iowa.gov.
Employers must allow employees two consecutive hours to vote on Election Day, if they do not already have two consecutive hours off during the time the polls are open. Previously, state law required employers to give workers up to three hours of paid time off to vote on Election Day if work hours interfere with poll hours.
For questions or more information, visit the auditor's website, call the voter's hotline at 563-326-8683 (VOTE) or email auditor@scottcountyiowa.gov.