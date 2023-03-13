By 8:30 a.m. Monday lawn chairs already were set up in front of the Adler Theater, saving spots for rally-goers to see the 45th president, Donald Trump in Davenport later tonight.

Here are a few things to know before he arrives:

Where and what time?

Trump will be at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport, according to his campaign.

Doors open at 3 p.m., and the program begins at 5:30 p.m., with Trump scheduled to speak at 6:15 p.m. General admission tickets are available online.

It's a chilly 31 degrees in Davenport for those waiting outside.

What will he be talking about?

Trump is to give a speech on his “America First Education Policy.”

This will be his first visit to the Hawkeye State since announcing his bid for the GOP presidential nomination Nov. 15, 2022, following the midterm elections.

When was the last time he was in Iowa?

The former president was last in Iowa just ahead of the 2022 midterm elections in the northwest part of the state. He rallied at the Sioux Gateway Airport Nov. 5 for Iowa Republican candidates, lending his endorsement to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, and Republican congressional candidates.

There, he said "the Iowa way of life is under siege," and spoke of open borders, violent crime, "indoctrination" of children with "twisted race and gender lunacy," cresting communism and law enforcement officers who have been enfeebled by politically correct people in power, according to the Sioux City Journal's report from the evening.

The Adler Theater, specifically, is a familiar venue for Trump. He campaigned there in January 2016 ahead of the caucuses that year and again in July 2016 after he captured the nomination.

Will Reynolds be there?

Yes. A spokesperson for the Iowa governor's office confirmed to the Quad-City Times that she would be introducing Trump tonight at the rally.

Reynolds is uniquely positioned as a governor with political cache in the state that goes first on the GOP calendar. She won reelection by double-digit margins and has shepherded a conservative agenda through the Legislature this session, including support for families sending their children to private schools and banning care that would affirm minors' gender if it differs from their sex at birth.

She has pledged to stay neutral ahead of the GOP caucuses, and has appeared with several other national GOP figures that have stopped in Iowa, including introducing former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and South Carolina U.S. Sen. Tim Scott at events and appearing in a panel-style event with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis last week.

Who else is running for the GOP nomination?

So far, only Haley has announced a competing bid for the 2024 nomination, making her intentions public in February. But visits to the Hawkeye State from Scott and especially DeSantis signal they're seriously considering a run to be the party's standard bearer to face President Joe Biden in 2024.

Early polling shows Trump and DeSantis as early favorites for the nomination. According to a Real Clear Politics rolling average of national polling, Trump maintains the most support among Republicans at 43% with DeSantis the only candidate or potential candidate polling in double digits at 28%.

The Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll released March 10 shows Trump and DeSantis on even footing in favorability ratings among Iowa Republicans. About 42% of Iowa Republicans view DeSantis as very favorable and about 44% of Iowa Republicans view Trump on the same measure.

While Trump is still a favorite among Iowa Republicans, fewer responded to the poll that they would "definitely" vote for Trump in 2024, from 69% in June 2021 to 47% in the most recent poll.