Denise Benson, the former Eldridge city clerk accused of stealing city funds for personal purchases, has been arrested.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office said Benson was arrested Wednesday.

Benson was arrested on suspect of theft, unauthorized use of a credit card, identity theft, forgery and "nonfelonious misconduct in office," according to criminal complaints filed by the Sheriff's Office in Scott County court.

According to court records, Benson was released on her promise to appear at future court proceedings. An arraignment is scheduled for July 13.

The Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant June on 2 at Denise Benson's Long Grove residence after a state auditor's report found Benson had misused more than $76,000 of Eldridge city funds over almost six years.

According to the Sheriff's Office "several items were collected as evidence" during the search.

Released in late May, the report found Benson charged more than $40,000 worth of personal purchases to the city's credit cards between 2017 and 2022, buying items such as a seven-piece wild horses queen bed comforter set, a karaoke machine and women's swimwear.

During that time, another $16,500 of city funds was paid to Benson's personal credit card bill, an additional $16,000 paid to other vendors via check or online payment and Benson overpaid herself by about $1,100, the investigation showed.

The Auditor's Office also found $8,700 of "unsupported disbursements" made from the city's credit cards and checking account. The office said it couldn't determine whether that money was used for city operations or Benson's personal use because of a lack of "adequate documentation."

Eldridge city officials requested the special investigation last fall after then-City Administrator Tony Rupe discovered inconsistencies in the city's credit card bills. City officials put Benson on leave in early October, and the City Council voted to fire her a few weeks later.

Benson had worked for the city since 1992, when she started as a billing clerk.

In its report, the auditor's office was critical of the city for not keeping more careful watch over financial transactions.

Benson had control over receipts, purchases, utility billing, payroll, cash, bank accounts and reporting, which provided few opportunities for others to identify irregularities or errors.

Mayor Frank King previously told the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus that the city has made changes, including adding itemized credit card purchases to council meetings instead of a sum total.

