Former KWQC TV6 news anchor running for Scott County Board of Supervisors

Former KWQC TV6 news anchor Gary Metivier will run for the Scott County Board Supervisors in 2022 as a Republican.
Metivier, who spent more than 20 years as evening anchor on the local NBC affiliate, made the announcement in a news release sent Tuesday evening. In it, Metivier noted his work with "dozens of nonprofits and community groups," including Junior Achievement, March of Dimes, QC Veteran’s Outreach and Honor Flight of the Quad Cities.
Metivier said he plans to use his talents "of research, accountability and compassion to help Scott County remain a place for more families to thrive; to live their American dream."
"I may seem relatively quiet," Metivier said in a statement. "But make no mistake, as a journalist I fought for fairness every day. And I will fight for what is right to keep this community strong. I will fight to be a voice for those who may feel like they don’t have one. You will have both a voice and an open ear with me."
Reached Wednesday, Metivier said he intends to "use my skills to dig deeper into issues that affect all of us in our daily lives, from mental health issues to dealing with crime issues to our parks -- overall trying to make this a better place to live."
Metivier clarified in a follow up email in regard to crime he meant to say "early intervention with resources and services."
Metivier now runs a small production company producing videos and a podcast "telling inspiring stories" of the Quad-City community as well as nonprofit video production.
He served as emcee for the Scott County Republican Party’s annual Ronald Reagan Dinner Oct. 14 in Bettendorf.
"A storm is brewing tonight," Metivier told the crowd of GOP donors and Republican officials elected to local and statewide office in Iowa. "The silent majority are getting ready to be silent no more. The quiet men and women who work so hard every day to provide for their families, build their American dream through blood, sweat and tears while living moral and ethical lives have seen enough."
Metivier continued: "Until tonight, most of you never knew where I stood politically. I was proud of that. It meant I was doing my job.
"... But, now I'm inspired by the fighters I see here tonight," and to be "another conservative voice in our county," he said.
Three Scott County supervisor seats will be on the ballot in the upcoming November 2022 general election, those held by John Maxwell, a Republican, and Democrats Ken Croken and Brinson Kinzer.
Croken announced earlier this month his plans to run for the Iowa House in 2022. Davenport attorney and Democrat Jazmin Newton announced last week she will run for the open seat on the Scott County board in 2022.
Maxwell said he intends to run for re-election. Kinzer, who joined Newton at a news conference announcing her candidacy, could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.
Newton, who lost to Republican Scott County Board Chairman Ken Beck by fewer than 70 votes in the 2020 general election, pledged to bring a fresh and much-needed "new" perspective to the board.
According to her campaign website, "Scott county should be at the forefront in growing the population and economy of our entire bi-state region so together we all win."
"It is imperative we have a board of supervisors that is reflective of the diverse population of Scott County guaranteeing all residents have representation," the statement continues.
Newton serves as president of the League of Latin American Citizens (LULAC) Council #10.