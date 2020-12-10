Former Rock Island City Clerk Judith Gilbert running for city council

Former Rock Island City Clerk Judith Gilbert wants to come back to city hall. But this time, as an elected official, and she has already challenged the election petition of an opposing candidate.
Gilbert is running for city council in the 3rd Ward in the April 6, 2021 municipal election to replace current Alderman James Spurgetis, who is not running for reelection.
Gilbert abruptly resigned as city clerk in December 2019 when she made a public statement that she was the victim of ongoing workplace bullying by another city employee. She handed her resignation letter to Mayor Mike Thoms at the end of a city council meeting, catching Thoms and city council members by surprise.
"I decided to run for 3rd Ward Alderman because as city clerk for Rock Island for three years, I know the city and its problems, including the budget and debts and its staff," Gilbert said. "It won't take me months or years to get up to speed. I don't think the city is being entirely transparent with the residents. I think elected officials owe it to the residents to be more upfront about the problems the city is facing and begin to engage in a frank dialogue with residents about the best way to handle these problems."
Gilbert filed a 29-page objection to the election petition of 3rd Ward candidate Jeffery Westerfield, saying he resides at an address in the 2nd Ward, and numerous other complaints.
An electoral board hearing lasting more than 90 minutes was held Thursday afternoon, with both sides presenting their cases. The meeting was attended by Spurgetis, City Attorney David Morris, Interim City Clerk Linda Mohr, and Thoms, who is chairman of the electoral board.
"The nomination papers of Jeffery D. Westerfield are invalid for the office of 3rd Ward Alderman," Gilbert said in her opening statement. "Westerfield is not a registered voter in the 3rd Ward."
After checking voter registration records, Gilbert said she discovered Westerfield used the 2nd Ward address of 8501 Ridgewood Road, Rock Island, to vote in the Nov. 3 general election by requesting a mail-in ballot for that address. Westerfield, however, used the 3rd Ward address of 1414 32nd Ave. when he filed his candidacy petition for city council.
According to county tax assessment records, Gilbert said a property tax statement for the address of 1414 32nd Ave. shows the owner listed as Jeffery Westerfield, residing at 8501 Ridgewood Rd. Gilbert said she had a phone call with Rock Island Township Deputy Assessor Wendy MacDonald on Nov. 24, who confirmed the residence at 1414 32nd Ave. is a rental property and is not owner-occupied.
Gilbert also challenged several signatures on Westerfield's petition, saying eight of them do not belong to registered voters, as required by state election law. Removal of the eight contested signatures would put Westerfield below the minimum requirement of 57 signatures needed to submit his election petition.
Westerfield is the son of Galen Westerfield, who served on city council for 15 years. Galen Westerfield appeared as a witness Thursday on behalf of Jeffery, testifying that Jefferey lives at the 3rd Ward address of 1414 32nd Ave.
Gilbert, however, said a candidate must live and be registered voter in the appropriate Ward on the day the candidate signs their official statement of candidacy.
"There is evidence of serious defects to the nomination papers of Jeffery D. Westerfield," Gilbert said. "There is a clearly evidenced pattern of fraud, false swearing, and significant disregard for the mandatory requirements of the election code.
"The integrity of the entire nomination papers of (Westerfield) has been sufficiently compromised and the objector respectively requests the nomination papers of (Westerfield) be declared invalid and that they be disqualified and that Westerfield's name not be placed on the ballot for the 2021 municipal election."
Westerfield was represented by Attorney Bill Stengel, who said they would concede two of the signatures as not being registered voters at their listed addresses.
"Jeffery Westerfield has consistently, permanently resided at his abode for in excess two years at the 1414 address," Stengel said. "The fact that there was a voter registration at a different date is a not valid objection."
Westerfield said he changed his voter registration address with the secretary of state Nov. 16. to the 3rd Ward address of 1414 32nd Ave.
"There is no fraudulent activity on my behalf or getting my voter registration switched prior to my candidacy," he said. I have done everything in my power to do things properly to enter this race."
Westerfield said he built the home at 1414 32nd Ave. himself and submitted several utility bills sent to that address in an effort prove he lives in the 3rd Ward.
"I've never rented it and it's never been a rental property," he said. "I'm an eligible candidate. I deserve to be on this ballot."
"I would like you to be clear that you have lived nowhere else for the past few years," Stengel said.
The board will convene at Dec. 16 at 3 p.m. for a decision on the objections.
