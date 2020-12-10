Former Rock Island City Clerk Judith Gilbert running for city council

Former Rock Island City Clerk Judith Gilbert wants to come back to city hall. But this time, as an elected official, and she has already challenged the election petition of an opposing candidate.

Gilbert is running for city council in the 3rd Ward in the April 6, 2021 municipal election to replace current Alderman James Spurgetis, who is not running for reelection.

Gilbert abruptly resigned as city clerk in December 2019 when she made a public statement that she was the victim of ongoing workplace bullying by another city employee. She handed her resignation letter to Mayor Mike Thoms at the end of a city council meeting, catching Thoms and city council members by surprise.

"I decided to run for 3rd Ward Alderman because as city clerk for Rock Island for three years, I know the city and its problems, including the budget and debts and its staff," Gilbert said. "It won't take me months or years to get up to speed. I don't think the city is being entirely transparent with the residents. I think elected officials owe it to the residents to be more upfront about the problems the city is facing and begin to engage in a frank dialogue with residents about the best way to handle these problems."