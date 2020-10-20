Former Rock Island County Assistant State's Attorney Margaret Osborn refutes allegations of withholding documents in murder conviction

Former Rock Island County Assistant State's Attorney Margaret Osborn is refuting allegations she withheld documents in the 2008 murder conviction of Nathaniel Onsrud.
Onsrud, of Coal Valley, was sentenced to 60 years in prison for the 2007 murder of his 4-month-old son, Dax Lancial.
Rock Island County State's Attorney Dora Villarreal vacated Onsrud's sentence and conviction June 23 after discovering Osborn withheld documents from Onsrud's defense attorneys before his guilty plea.
The Innocence Project at the University of Illinois Springfield took up Onsrud's case and contacted Villarreal after finding irregularities with the files. As a result, Onsrud was released from the Menard Correctional Center. Villarreal has said the case against Onsrud remains active and a new case is being prepared. A status hearing is scheduled for Dec. 2.
During a press conference Tuesday morning in front of the Katz Nowinski law firm, 1000 36th Ave., Moline, Osborn appeared with her attorneys, John Doak and Aaron Curry.
"Margaret Osborn has been viciously and wrongfully accused of criminal acts and professional misconduct," Doak said. "This press conference will demonstrate that those accusations were beyond reckless, easily refutable and for which she is owed a public apology. We demand that apology be made promptly by State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal-Nieman."
Doak and Curry were hired by Osborn to defend her against an ethics complaint filed against her Aug. 5 by the State's Attorney's Office for withholding evidence in the Onsrud case. Osborn retired from the State's Attorney's Office in 2013.
Doak said Villarreal took six weeks to file the ethics complaint against Osborn and that it contained little evidence. He said Villarreal's motion to vacate Onsrud's conviction did not state what documents were allegedly withheld from defense attorneys but that five documents were referenced: three autopsy reports, a series of coroner's office emails and a police report.
"It's clear that Osborn properly disclosed all of the infant's medical records," Doak said.
"Because an ethics complaint is a very serious forum, one can assume that all evidence supporting such an outrageous charge would be included," he said.
Doak said Osborn "properly prosecuted Nathaniel Onsrud, who admitted his guilt and pled guilty after having personally reviewed the relevant autopsy reports. That's key because defendants aren't required to read such documents. His defense lawyer wanted him to read them.
"While nothing will bring back Dax Lancial, Osborn did get a measure of justice for Elizabeth (Lancial) and all of Dax’s family. Now Mr. Onsrud is out of prison. Margaret Osborn understands that these events have to be very agonizing for the Lancial family. She wants the Lancial family to know she understands their pain and that she assures them she properly prosecuted Nathaniel Onsrud."
Villarreal said Tuesday the ethics complaint filed with the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission (IARDC) remained confidential while under investigation and that Osborn had chosen to "pursue a public forum for her grievances."
Villarreal is currently in a contentious race for Rock Island County state's attorney with Republican opponent Kathleen Bailey. Bailey is in private practice with William Stengel at Stengel, Bailey & Robertson, 100 17th St., Rock Island. Stengel is the brother of retired 14th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Charles "Casey" Stengel, the judge who sentenced Onsrud to 60 years in prison. Charles Stengel donated $500 in August to the political action committee, "Anybody But Dora 'Villarreal' Nieman."
Doak denied Tuesday that he is acting on behalf of Bailey or that he has donated to Bailey's campaign.
Osborn has been accused of discovery violations before. According to court records, Osborn was sanctioned in Dec. 2012 for "egregious discovery violations" related to the criminal felony case of Ivory McMeans, who was charged with domestic battery and entered an Alford plea. In an Alford plea, a defendant maintains innocence but admits there is enough evidence for a conviction.
As a result of Osborn's sanction, the Rock Island County state's attorney's office was ordered to pay $2,500 to pre-trial expert witness Dr. John Plunkett, and, an additional $3,500 to Plunkett for testimony and travel expenses if the case had gone to trial.
The state's attorney's office also was ordered to pay $1,500 to defense attorney Nate Nieman for his time spent in response to the discovery violations. Nieman was appointed by the court to represent McMeans. Nieman is married to Villarreal, whom he wed in 2015.
Villarreal said Tuesday that she stood by her decision to vacate Onsrud's conviction following the discovery of missing documents.
She said Osborn's ethics complaint was still under investigation by the the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission.
"We are following through on any requests they've had on this matter," Villarreal said. "We are continuing to correspond with them and provide them documents. They will have a hearing; they can suspend you or disbar you. It is under the umbrella of the (Illinois) Supreme Court.
"I did do quite a bit of homework of what to do with this problem," she said. "I also got help from the Cook County Criminal Integrity Unit Division and the Appellate Prosecutor's office. I stand by my decision and the decision of my office."
