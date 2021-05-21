Former Rock Island County Board Chairman Moose Maranda steps down

Former Rock Island County Board Chairman Ken "Moose" Maranda has resigned from the board, effective April 30. Maranda, a Democrat, represented the 23rd District in Milan.

With Maranda's departure, there are now three vacancies on the board: District 10, held by Pat O'Brien and District 3, represented by Scott Noyd.

O'Brien stepped down when he was elected 6th Ward Alderman for the city of Moline in April and Noyd died May 5 while in office after a brief illness with Stage 4 lung cancer.

Maranda was elected to the county board in 2002 and selected by board members as chairman in November 2014. He served as chairman until November 2018, when he nominated Vice Chairman Richard "Quijas" Brunk, of the 13th District, to take over for him.