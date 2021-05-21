 Skip to main content
Former Rock Island County Board Chairman Moose Maranda steps down
RI CO. BOARD

Ken "Moose" Maranda

Rock Island County Board Chairman Ken "Moose" Maranda takes his seat Monday after being re-elected to a two-year term in a 17-8 vote over Drue Mielke, R-Coal Valley.

 Andy Abeyta

Former Rock Island County Board Chairman Ken "Moose" Maranda has resigned from the board, effective April 30. Maranda, a Democrat, represented the 23rd District in Milan. 

With Maranda's departure, there are now three vacancies on the board: District 10, held by Pat O'Brien and District 3, represented by Scott Noyd. 

O'Brien stepped down when he was elected 6th Ward Alderman for the city of Moline in April and Noyd died May 5 while in office after a brief illness with Stage 4 lung cancer. 

Maranda was elected to the county board in 2002 and selected by board members as chairman in November 2014. He served as chairman until November 2018, when he nominated Vice Chairman Richard "Quijas" Brunk, of the 13th District, to take over for him. 

"Mr. Maranda served the residents of the county for over 18 years as a board member, four of those as the county’s chief elected official," Brunk said Friday. "I very much appreciate his dedication to serving our community and wish him all the best."

Maranda submitted his resignation to Brunk on April 30, the same day he stepped down. The brief letter reads, "Mr. Chairman, I am resigning from my position as the representative of District 23. Effective April 30, 2021."

Board member Jeff Deppe said Maranda's departure is a loss for the county.

"I personally will miss him," Deppe said. "He was a great friend with lots of knowledge. I got my feet on the ground because of Moose and (former board member) Don Jacobs."

+1 
090417-SALUTE-TO-LABOR-024

Maranda 

 Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
