Former Rock Island County board member accuses County Clerk Karen Kinney of voter suppression

Kinney denied Steffen's allegations and said she received no names of potential election judges from him. Kinney said she could not use the Reynolds site because there were not enough election judges for that location. Each polling site must have a minimum of one Democrat and one Republican election judge.

"Since January, we have made every effort to recruit election judges to work out in Reynolds," Kinney said. "We didn't have much luck, but it's not our job anyway."

Kinney said it was the responsibility of Republican Party Chairman Drue Mielke to hire Republican election judges and the responsibility of Democratic Party Chairman Derek Jones to hire Democratic election judges. After judges have been hired by their respective party, they are trained by staff in the county clerk's office.

"I've even called the Republican party myself and told them we were really short on Republican election judges," she said.

Kinney said she didn't shut down the Reynolds voting center; she merged it with Zion Lutheran Church, 18121 134 Ave. W., Taylor Ridge.

"The church is allowing us to use their gymnasium, which gives us more space," she said. "I'm not suppressing anything. How can you say Karen Kinney is suppressing the vote when we have mailed out two rounds of (vote-by-mail) applications?

"If you don't want to go stand in line at a polling location, you can vote by mail. We send out all kinds of reminders."

