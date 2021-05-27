Former Rock Island mayoral candidate asks city to form community relations commission

Former Rock Island mayoral candidate Thurgood Brooks is demanding the city form a police community relations commission to help ease tension between the police and minority communities, but grant broad oversight of the police department at the same time.
The proposal picks up where Brooks left off last summer when he and other activists formed a similar group called The Resolution following the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, at the hands of police and the protests that followed throughout the country. Talks between Brooks and Rock Island County law enforcement broke down after a few months.
Brooks is asking city council members to vote on three items within 60 days: to direct City Attorney Dave Morrison to draft creation of the police community relations commission; to direct City Manager Randy Tweet to develop the process of commission members; and to set a target date for adoption and implementation of the commission.
Brooks said he will check on the status every 15 days for the next 60 days.
Brooks said Wednesday he hopes to see "stronger relationships and trust between the community and the police.
"I'm excited about the council we have in place and to discuss it with the council members," he said. "I think they are excited about forming this commission. They understand how important it is to Rock Island. I feel good that we'll get it passed; I really do.
"I'm looking forward to the next 60 days."
City Manager Randy Tweet said he is working with Brooks to set up a meeting to discuss his proposal.
"The city and the police department welcome more collaboration and dialogue between the police department and the citizens of Rock Island," Tweet said.
Brooks submitted a two-page document for city staff and council members to review. The document states the commission would be made up of 12 residents representing diversity and comprised of two current or former members of law enforcement, two returning citizens or convicted felons, one member of the legal profession, a college or trade school student 18 to 23 years of age, one high school student and "one member of a trauma-informed profession."
"Members of this commission should be mission driven, result oriented, have an open mind with high-quality integrity and a conviction of beliefs," the document states.
It states the commission would have access to police reports and the power to investigate complaints filed against the police department. Once the commission's investigation is complete, it would present the evidence to Mayor Mike Thoms, city council members, Tweet, Police Chief Jeff VenHuizen and Rock Island residents.
The commission would be allowed to conduct its own investigation in all cases where officers are being reviewed by the Rock Island County Integrity Task Force.
"The commission's primary responsibility will be to make a decision if the officer's actions were justified or not and provide suggested input on future interactions to prevent future incidents," the document states.
Once the commission's investigation is complete, the commission would present their completed review to the Rock Island County state's attorney's office, city council members, Thoms, VenHuizen and Rock Island residents.
If formed, the commission is demanding they be included in labor contract negotiations with the city of Rock Island and police unions. The commission would receive the proposed contracts two weeks before city council votes on their approval.
The document also states the "commission shall advise and consult with the mayor, city manager and city council on all matters involving police community relations. The committee shall have subpoena power."
Alderwoman Judith Gilbert, Ward 3, said more discussion is needed regarding some of the objectives outlined in the document.
"I did my first read through of the document and there were several things I did not agree with, but I intend to go back and review it several more times," Gilbert said. "Anytime anyone comes to the city with a request for a new program or proposal, there needs to be more dialogue."
Brooks' document states the "overall purpose of the commission shall be to build a trusting relationship between law enforcement and communities that have historically lacked trust with law enforcement, encourage the recruitment of people of color into a career of law enforcement and support a mission of just and equitable treatment for all citizens regardless of race, color, creed."
"I'm excited about working with this (city) council and excited about the likelihood of us getting this commission put in place very soon," Brooks said.