Former Rock Island mayoral candidate asks city to form community relations commission

Brooks said he will check on the status every 15 days for the next 60 days.

Brooks said Wednesday he hopes to see "stronger relationships and trust between the community and the police.

"I'm excited about the council we have in place and to discuss it with the council members," he said. "I think they are excited about forming this commission. They understand how important it is to Rock Island. I feel good that we'll get it passed; I really do.

"I'm looking forward to the next 60 days."

City Manager Randy Tweet said he is working with Brooks to set up a meeting to discuss his proposal.

"The city and the police department welcome more collaboration and dialogue between the police department and the citizens of Rock Island," Tweet said.

Brooks submitted a two-page document for city staff and council members to review. The document states the commission would be made up of 12 residents representing diversity and comprised of two current or former members of law enforcement, two returning citizens or convicted felons, one member of the legal profession, a college or trade school student 18 to 23 years of age, one high school student and "one member of a trauma-informed profession."