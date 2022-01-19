Former Silvis City Manager Jim Grafton appointed as Rock Island County interim administrator

Former Silvis City Manager Jim Grafton has been appointed as Rock Island County interim administrator.
Grafton, who retired from the city of Silvis in February 2021, was unanimously approved by county board members Tuesday night.
Former County Administrator Jim Snider left in December when he accepted a job as Washington, Ill., city manager. Snider served nearly four years as county administrator.
"Mr. Grafton brings with him more than two decades of experience in public administration and a true dedication to our communities, both of which will serve the residents of our county well," County Board Chairman Richard Quijas Brunk said in a press release. "We are looking forward to having Jim Grafton bring his proven management and leadership to Rock Island County."
Grafton served as Silvis city manager for 20 years. He ran for Silvis mayor in the 2021 municipal election but lost the Democratic primary election to incumbent Mayor Matt Carter.
"I’m honored to be given an opportunity to use my experience to further the goals of Rock Island County," Grafton said Tuesday. "As a Rock Island County native and lifelong resident, I’m deeply interested in helping with the effective administration of county government."
Brunk highlighted Grafton's career, noting his record of successful economic development, including 236 new home starts and the creation of TIF districts that spurred commercial and economic development.
Brunk credited Grafton for the ongoing development of more than a dozen projects in Silvis totaling $94 million; an increase in the city's estimated assessed valuation from $47 million in 2001 to $97.5 million in 2016; the negotiation of Fraternal Order of Police and AFSCME Union contracts; and property tax decreases.
Grafton will take part in the recruitment and hiring of the county's first finance director, a decision made after the county was bilked out of $115,000 through an email scam in June 2021.
"My experience at Silvis showed me the value of taking a regional approach to community and economic growth that I think will serve me well in this new role with the county," Grafton said.