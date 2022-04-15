Former Silvis Mayor Lyle Lohse remembered as accomplished leader and role model

Former Silvis Mayor Lyle Lohse has died.

Lohse died Monday at Illini Restorative Care Center in Silvis. He was 88.

Lohse served as 3rd Ward alderman for 12 years before becoming mayor in 1997. He served as mayor until 2009 when he chose not to run for reelection.

"There were so many thing he humbly did," said former Silvis City Administrator and Public Works Director Jim Grafton. "(Lohse) always wanted to stay in the background. Whenever we'd go to a large meeting, there was always a tremendous amount of respect from other city leaders. He set a good example for those of us still learning our way through the political arena."

Before being hired by the city, Grafton was 4th Ward alderman when Lohse was mayor. He admired how Lohse led by example.

"He was a great role model," Grafton said. "He taught me humility and to be patient with others. There are so many things that could be said. I've known him for many years, but professionally for 23 years."

Grafton also credits Lohse for being a key player in the creation of TPC Deere Run golf course in Silvis, the site of the annual John Deere Golf Classic PGA tournament.

Grafton said Lohse was able to annex the 385-acre property at 3100 Heather Knoll into Silvis, setting the path for creation of the world-class PGA tour golf course.

"Had it not been annexed, it would have been in Moline," Grafton said. "That was the big step; the first part of the process. (Lohse) made that happen and it wasn't a big deal. He never took credit for it.

"I'm going to miss him, that's for sure," Grafton said. "I'll miss being able to call him up and talk about life. He probably knew more about what was going on in Silvis that some of the folks still involved with the city."

