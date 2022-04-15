Former Silvis Mayor Lyle Lohse remembered as accomplished leader and role model

Gold Key Auto Credit sales agent Miguel Alonso, second from left, receives a plaque from Silvis Mayor Lyle Lohse for the business's improvements at 104 1st Ave. With them are Joseph Gomez, left, Silvis Pride and Recognition Committee chairman, and Chase Oler, Gold Key car detailer.
Dan Videtich
John Hass, chairman of the board of Valley Construction, left to right, Greg Hass, Valley Construction manager, Jim Grafton, Silvis city adminstrator and Silvis Mayor Lyle Lohse hope that the RailTech project in Silvis is starting to make progress. The last phase of the enviormental work began on the site behind them this week. The next phase will be marketing the property.
Todd Mizener
Participating in the annual Spring Clean Up in Silvis Saturday morning included, from left, Silvis Mayor Lyle Lohse, Jim Grafton and Dave Emerick, branch manager for the Silvis Metrobank.
John Greenwood
Silvis Mayor Lyle Lohse and Silvis Alderman Bob Zesiger 4th ward stand in front of the Studio Video Center in East Moline as the city of Silvis has passed a ordinance to regulate the adult businesses in their city of Silvis.
Gary Krambeck
Charles Cervantes and Silvis Mayor Lyle Lohse walk the path, Tuesday afternoon, where concrete steps will eventually be built at Hero Street Park in Silvis. The two men were among the members of the Hero Street Task Force who met at the site Tuesday to discuss how the remainder of their funds should be spent.
Todd Mizener
Bowlesburg School fourth graders from left, Kyle Harris, Dylann Teager, Cristel Ramirez, and Cindy Jimenez pose with Silvis Garden Club members Mary Teager (in red) and Katherine Cutrer along with Silvis Mayor Lyle Lohse at the planting of a tree at the school, Monday morning. Money was donated from Carrie Teager and the company she works for in Chicago, Inforizons, to purchase the tree from Meyer Landscape and Design, Inc. Carrie Teager attended Bowlesburg School for eight years.
Terry Herbig
Silvis Mayor Lyle Lohse and Jim Grafton, then Silvis' director of public works and city administrator stand in the RailTech site near downtown Silvis in an undated photo. Lohse died recently at age 88.
Gary Krambeck
Silvis Mayor Lyle Lohse and John Deere Classic tournament director Clair Peterson are trying to move forward now that the city's lawsuit against the tournament has been resolved. Both sides say they are looking forward to moving on and improving communication that lapsed during the lawsuit.
Todd Mizener
Silvis Mayor Lyle Lohse stands with a level marker at the site where RailTech will be built in the Rock Island Lines' former Silvis Yards.
Lohse died Monday at Illini Restorative Care Center in Silvis. He was 88.
Lohse served as 3rd Ward alderman for 12 years before becoming mayor in 1997. He served as mayor until 2009 when he chose not to run for reelection.
"There were so many thing he humbly did," said former Silvis City Administrator and Public Works Director Jim Grafton. "(Lohse) always wanted to stay in the background. Whenever we'd go to a large meeting, there was always a tremendous amount of respect from other city leaders. He set a good example for those of us still learning our way through the political arena."
Before being hired by the city, Grafton was 4th Ward alderman when Lohse was mayor. He admired how Lohse led by example.
"He was a great role model," Grafton said. "He taught me humility and to be patient with others. There are so many things that could be said. I've known him for many years, but professionally for 23 years."
Grafton also credits Lohse for being a key player in the creation of TPC Deere Run golf course in Silvis, the site of the annual John Deere Golf Classic PGA tournament.
Grafton said Lohse was able to annex the 385-acre property at 3100 Heather Knoll into Silvis, setting the path for creation of the world-class PGA tour golf course.
"Had it not been annexed, it would have been in Moline," Grafton said. "That was the big step; the first part of the process. (Lohse) made that happen and it wasn't a big deal. He never took credit for it.
"I'm going to miss him, that's for sure," Grafton said. "I'll miss being able to call him up and talk about life. He probably knew more about what was going on in Silvis that some of the folks still involved with the city."
