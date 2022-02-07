Former TV news anchor bows out of race for Scott County supervisor

Former KWQC-TV6 news anchor Gary Metivier announced Monday he is dropping his bid to run as a Republican for the Scott County Board of Supervisors.

"After serious consideration of the duties of supervisor and attending a variety of functions this past summer and fall, my wife, Pam, and I have determined that due to expanded business opportunities and once-in-a-lifetime projects that take me outside of the area, now is not the right time for us to consider public office," Metivier said in an emailed statement. "Although we plan to find ways to continue to support our community by using our time and talents to give back, we will be doing so in the private sector rather than in a public position."

Metivier publicly announced his intent to run for the Scott County Board of Supervisors in late November, stating he planned to use his talents "of research, accountability and compassion to help Scott County remain a place for more families to thrive, to live their American dream."

Metivier now runs a small production company producing videos and a podcast "telling inspiring stories" of the Quad-City community as well as nonprofit video production.

Three Scott County supervisor seats will be on the ballot in the upcoming November 2022 general election, those held by John Maxwell, a Republican, and Democrats Ken Croken and Brinson Kinzer.

Both Maxwell and Kinzer are running for re-election. Croken has announced plans to run for the Iowa House in 2022.

Davenport attorney and Democrat Jazmin Newton announced in November she will run for the open seat on the Scott County board in 2022.

Newton, who lost to Republican Scott County Board Chairman Ken Beck by fewer than 70 votes in the 2020 general election, pledged to bring a "fresh and much-needed 'new' perspective to the board."

According to her campaign website, "Scott County should be at the forefront in growing the population and economy of our entire bi-state region so together we all win."

"It is imperative we have a board of supervisors that is reflective of the diverse population of Scott County guaranteeing all residents have representation," the statement continues.

Newton serves as president of the League of Latin American Citizens (LULAC) Council #10.

Blue Grass resident Karl Drapeaux, a business representative for Local 150 of the International Union of Operating Engineers, is also gathering signatures to run as a Democrat for the Scott County Board of Supervisors.

Drapeaux said he's running on a platform to incentivize and encourage the hiring of local contractors for county construction projects.

"I feel like a lot of workers' voices are unheard in the area," Drapeaux said. "I'm also a Marine Corps veteran, and I don't feel the board is doing a good job of hiring local contractors to support local veterans and local workers in general. Driving around the area in the summertime you see a lot of out-of-state contractors working. ... There has to be a better way for some incentive to keep taxpayer money in the area to help with economic growth."

Drapeaux suggests Scott County adopt goals and regulations similar to the federal government's Disadvantaged Business Enterprise program, which seeks to level the playing field by providing minority- or women-owned small businesses a fair opportunity to compete for federally funded contracts.

"There are provisions out there to be used to make sure we're implementing and employing people from the area" and providing "support for local, small companies and the community to grow," Drapeaux said.

He is currently serving his second term on the member-appointed Blue Grass planning and zoning commission and has never before sought elected office.

No other Republican has officially announced their candidacy to run for the open seat on the Scott County Board of Supervisors.

