Former U.S. Rep. Bobby Schilling, a Republican who once represented the northwest Illinois district that borders the Mississippi River, is running for Congress again — this time as an Iowan.
After months of publicly hinting that he might run, Schilling’s campaign announced Monday that the former Illinois congressman would indeed seek the seat currently held by retiring Democratic U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack of southeast Iowa. Schilling says he intends to spend the upcoming months campaigning around the 24-county district, introducing himself to voters and hearing their concerns.
“The main thing is to just to get people to know who Bobby Schilling is — a regular guy,” Schilling said Monday afternoon during a phone interview with the Quad-City Times. “Once they meet me, I think they’ll like me. They’ll see that I’m just a hardworking person, and I’ll work for both sides.”
Schilling, who says he relocated to LeClaire in 2017 to escape what he describes as heavy taxes and a “really poor” business environment, is the only declared Republican seeking the seat. Several candidates have come and gone over the last few months as Loebsack’s upcoming retirement has spurred high interest among members of both major political parties.
Leading the Democratic side is former Iowa Sen. Rita Hart, who enjoyed a major boost to her political profile last year as the running mate of unsuccessful Iowa governor candidate Fred Hubbell. She has already been endorsed by Loebsack, who has held the congressional seat for 12 years, as well as dozens of prominent Iowa Democrats. Iowa City engineer Newman Abuissa is also seeking to represent the district as a Democrat.
Meanwhile, Republicans — Schilling included — view Loebsack’s departure as an opportunity to flip a seat that’s long remained under Democratic control. The seat was moved up on the target list of the National Republican Congressional Committee shortly after Loebsack announced he would not seek another term, suggesting that a fiercer general election fight will likely ensue once voters select party nominees.
A native of Rock Island, Schilling was first elected to Congress amid a Republican wave election year in 2010, becoming the first GOP member to represent the district since 1982. He lost reelection to U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos when congressional maps were redrawn in 2012 following the most recent U.S. Census — a process that was controlled by Illinois Democrats — and attributed his defeat to partisan gerrymandering.
Schilling ran against Bustos again in 2014, losing by 11 percentage points.
Since leaving public life, Schilling says he’s remained focused on spending time with his large family — he has 10 children and 13 grandchildren — and helping to expand the family-owned local restaurant St. Giuseppe’s Heavenly Pizza, which is based in East Moline.
He says he was inspired to give Congress another try following the 2018 election, pointing to newly elected Democratic figures as moving the party toward an embrace of “Venezuala-style socialism” that he thinks could ruin the nation.
Schilling says his two years of experience in Washington will allow him to “hit the ground running” if he’s elected in November 2020. And he says he has proven his willingness to work across the aisle during his short tenure, citing his work on legislation alongside Loebsack that made public-private partnerships easier on the Rock Island Arsenal as a testament to that commitment.
“I’m not afraid to work with anybody as long as they’re driving the country in the right direction,” Schilling said. “If they’re driving it off the edge of a cliff, of course I’m not going to head that way.”
While Schilling enjoys the ability to tout congressional experience along the campaign trail, his Illinois roots also could provide a steady line of attack for critics. Iowa Democrats were quick to criticize Schilling following his announcement, painting him as an "Illinois politician" who would seek to put the needs of Washington lobbyists ahead of southeast Iowans.
“Iowans deserve a representative who will work to grow our economy and create opportunities for all of us,” Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price said in a statement Monday. “Illinois politician Bobby Schilling has already proven he's not up to that task, and it’s why Iowans will reject him.”
For his part, Schilling says he has deep family ties in Iowa too, saying he came to the state like many other Illinois residents seeking refuge from higher taxes.
“People need to understand what’s going on in Illinois. And I think it’s pretty clear why not only myself but the tens of thousands who have fled Illinois over the years," Schilling said, citing high taxes, property value decline, a “really poor” business environment and “terrible” social policies.
“I’m no different than the thousands and thousands of people that have fled — just one of them,” he added. “And there’s a lot more to come.”