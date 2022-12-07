Four incumbent Moline aldermen not running for reelection

Four Moline aldermen who are up for reelection in the upcoming municipal election will not be running to retain their seats on city council.

First Ward Ald. Scott Williams, 3rd Ward Ald. Mike Wendt, 5th Ward Ald. Sam Moyer, and 7th Ward Ald. Mike Waldron are not running to remain on City Council. Aldermen are elected to four-year terms, with half elected every two years.

Williams, who represents the first ward, was appointed to the council in March 2019 and elected in April 2019.

He was appointed to the first ward seat two months early by then-Mayor Stephanie Arci to finish out former Ald. Quentin Rodriguez’s term. Williams was the only candidate for the first ward in the 2019 municipal election.

A call to Williams was not returned.

Wendt, who was elected to council in 2015, said he decided not to run because he wanted to spend more time with his family, especially now with two of his kids in high school and another in the last year of middle school. The decision, Wendt said, came to him in May 2021 during his daughter’s soccer season when Alleman beat Geneseo in double overtime.

“My daughter scored the winning goal with 20 seconds left, and I was at a City Council meeting rather than being there for that experience with her,” Wendt said.

Wendt hopes to continuing serving the city in some capacity with plans of throwing his name in the ring and potentially being reappointed to planning commission or appointed to serve on other committees.

With I-74 land redevelopment starting to take place in downtown, Wendt said he will miss being involved with shaping the future of development in downtown.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the city of Moline to increase our downtown,” Wendt said. “Not being on council while that is happening will be something that I’ll miss.”

Moyer, aldermen of the 5th Ward, also decided not to run to in order to spend more time with his family. He was elected to council in April 2019.

Moyer said he has gotten more involved with coaching sports team and with a preteen daughter becoming more involved in extra-circulars. He said he wants to have more free time to spend with her.

“I find myself at council meetings, council events, or neighborhood things and missing some of the things that I’d rather at with her,” Moyer said.

Going forward, Moyer hopes future council members take housing into consideration, especially with the redevelopment happening in downtown around the old I-74 bridge. He said there can’t be storefronts, restaurants or places to shop without having housing.

“We really need to add housing,” Moyer said. “Part of our downtown plan is to bring about 500 new housing units into the downtown.”

In a letter to the editor for the Quad-City Times, Waldron announced he was not running for reelection, saying it’s been an honor to serve the residents of the 7th Ward and that eight years, or two terms, is more than enough time to institute change.

“Two terms are more than adequate to try to influence and improve the city,” Waldron wrote.

Waldron worked with the city for 37 years, finishing as the director of public works before his retirement in June 2016. He was appointed to the council in 2016 when then-Mayor Scott Raes selected Waldron to replace former Ald. Sean Liddell who resigned from council in June 2016.

A call to Waldron was not returned.

Two individuals are vying for the Seventh Ward seat. The race will see a match-up between Anna Castro and Kermit Thomas Jr.

Castro is a lifelong Moline resident and works at Augustana College and provides administrative support for the TRIO Student Support Services office, focusing on collecting, updating, and reporting student data to the U.S. Department of Education.

“I am a lifelong Moliner,” Castro said. “I’m hoping to make Moline the best that it can be.”

Castro said this is her first time running for a public office and wants to make the city more attractive to get people, especially younger individuals, to move to or stay in the city.

She said with her kids being a bit older, now feels like a perfect time to get more involved and help the community out a little bit more.

Thomas is a retired military officer, has been apart of the Moline community since 2013, and is a single father of three kids. He is a pastor at the Central Church of Christ in Davenport and a substitute teacher at Moline schools.

Thomas said he has been an active member throughout the Moline community and uses his skills to help the youth such as hosting events for the Boys Minority Youth Forum to teach 12 to 18-year-olds how to be successful, and he has held the Miss QC Pageant.

“As a single parent, it’s important to me to have resources for (the youth) and to have different activities to participate in the community,” Thomas said.

He wants to bring more affordable housing options to Moline, mental health resources, build resources for those in need and help small businesses.

Thomas ran as a write-in candidate for the 17th Congressional race in the 2022 General Election.

Debbie Murphy is running for the First Ward, Abdur Razzaque for the 3rd Ward, and Jessica Finch for the 5th Ward.