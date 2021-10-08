 Skip to main content
Free eviction diversion program info session to be held Tuesday at Rock Island County courthouse
Free eviction diversion program info session to be held Tuesday at Rock Island County courthouse

Project NOW will host a free information session on the Rock Island County Eviction Diversion Program at noon Tuesday, Oct. 12, at the Rock Island County courthouse in room 302. 

The session will be presented in partnership with the Eviction Diversion Coalition to educate tenants on how to remain in their homes while ensuring landlords are reimbursed for back rent.

Attendees will learn about the different procedures and funding available for both tenants and landlords; the mandated mediation process; tenant and landlord rights; and the role of the court in the eviction process. 

The session will be streamed live on Project NOW’s Facebook page for those who are unable to attend in person. 

