From crime prevention to redevelopment, here's what Davenport is asking of Iowa lawmakers in 2022

Mohr said he is interested "in looking into how that's funded, where it fits within the (state) budget and how much those judicial districts received for that."

"If half of the judicial districts already have it, I'm inclined to seriously take a look at that for ours," he said. "Safety of our citizens in No. 1 priority."

City officials will also again push this year for a change in state law that would allow Davenport and other Iowa cities to raise a new, dedicated tax for the purpose of increasing public safety personnel.

Davenport has witnessed a 13% increase in violent crime rates, including homicide, rape, robbery and aggravated assault, through the first three quarters of 2021 compared to the same period in 2019.

In particular, Davenport has seen an 18% increase in shots fired calls (from 140 to 165) and a 60% increase in non-fatal shootings (from 20 to 32) from 2019 to 2021. In addition, Davenport reported nine homicides in 2021 as of Dec. 1, seven of which were a direct result of gun violence.