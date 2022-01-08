From crime prevention to redevelopment, here's what Davenport is asking of Iowa lawmakers in 2022

From economic development to crime prevention, Davenport city officials plan to lobby lawmakers this year for more funding for programs aimed at lowering recidivism rates and expanding the city's tax base.
Aldermen this week advanced the city's legislative priorities for 2022. The list, which aldermen are expected to formally adopt next week, includes familiar holdovers from previous years, including a new, dedicated tax for the purpose of increasing public safety personnel; continued use of tax increment financing; wider ability to issue traffic camera citations; and granting cities more recourse for closing nuisance businesses that sell alcohol for safety concerns.
New additions this year include requests for state funding for placemaking initiatives, like Vision Iowa, and for enhanced supervision and monitoring of high-risk, violent offenders who have been granted parole or probation.
City staff and officials have already met with Scott County lawmakers to discuss the city's legislative priorities.
"This was probably, in my opinion, the best discussion we've ever had quite frankly from both sides of the aisle," Davenport Mayor Mike Matson said. "They're very supportive of what we're doing so we'll see what happens."
The 2022 session of the Iowa Legislature begins Monday.
Placemaking
Davenport aldermen last year created a new zoning district as part of an effort to reposition NorthPark Mall and surrounding property for redevelopment.
The city rezoned about 143 acres in the area bounded by Northwest Boulevard, Kimberly Road, Brady Street, East 42nd Street, Welcome Way and by the north lot line of NorthPark Mall from general commercial to "City Centre District." The district is intended to position Davenport for revitalization focused on a regional mix of commercial, high-density residential and entertainment uses that encourages compatible development and redevelopment while promoting local reinvestment.
Among the opportunities city officials hope to explore is the use of a Reinvestment District for the mall property through the Iowa Economic Development Authority. Such districts are designed to assist communities in undertaking large investments that generate high volumes of sales tax and draw consumers to areas that have seen an economic decline.
Lawmakers authorized up to $100 million in new state hotel/motel and sales tax revenues to be "reinvested" within approved districts, money which has largely been spoken for. The Iowa Economic Development Authority Board last summer approved provisional funding for proposed projects in Ames, Cedar Rapids, Des Moines, Fort Dodge, Urbandale and Newton.
Davenport city officials say they intend to lobby state lawmakers and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to approve additional funding.
"These programs, such as Vision Iowa and the Reinvestment District program, offer funding and financial incentives to allow these large transformational projects to come to fruition when they wouldn’t otherwise be financially feasible," according to a city position paper prepared by city Chief Strategy Officer Sarah Ott and Economic Development Manager Susanne Knutsen.
Davenport used a $20 million Vision Iowa grant and local bond approval nearly 20 years ago to leverage a $113 million placemaking investment known as River Renaissance, which led to the creation of the Figge Art Museum, River Music Experience and Redstone renovation, Skybridge, Adler Theatre stage renovations, and construction of two new parking ramps and the NewVentures Center.
These investments city and Downtown Davenport Partnership officials argue have helped attract and retain skilled workers and boost Davenport's economic competitiveness.
"As such, the Governor has focused attention on developing a creative placemaking and transformational quality of life initiative for communities looking to take on these large transformational projects," Ott and Knutsen wrote. "The City supports the funding of such programs knowing that large transformational projects that incorporate creative placemaking will not only increase our community’s quality of life, but also increase both property and sales tax revenues."
Bettendorf Republican State Rep. Gary Mohr said he was "very interested in hearing" the city's list of priorities, but said it was too early to tell where placemaking fits on the GOP-controlled legislatures priority list.
Mohr chairs the powerful budget-writing House Appropriations Committee.
Public safety
Mohr, though, said he is inclined to support city officials' request for state funding to create a "high-risk unit" within the state's correctional services for Iowa's 7th Judicial District, which includes Scott County.
About half of the Iowa Department of Correctional Service’s eight districts have deployed such units comprised of parole or probation officers that are also sworn law enforcement officers, according to city officials. The units supervise and monitor high-risk, violent offenders who have been placed on parole or probation.
"Although the number of offenders in this category is relatively small, they are responsible for the majority of violent crimes in our community and recidivate at rates exceeding 80%," according to Ott and Davenport Assistant Police Chief Jeff Bladel.
Officers with the unit would conduct home visits throughout the district to ensure parolees are complying with the conditions of their supervised release, including electronic monitoring. Unit members would also execute arrest warrants and apprehend those who have absconded from work-release programs and residential corrections facilities throughout the community.
As sworn law enforcement officers, they would also assist Davenport police with fugitive captures, special enforcement projects, task force operations and seizures of firearms and narcotics.
A state board has previously identified the need for a high-risk unit within the 7th Judicial District to enhance their oversight of parolees, but requires state funding to do so, according to city officials.
"As the Davenport Police Department works diligently to combat crime in our community, funding a High-Risk Unit within the Correctional Services 7th Judicial District would have a direct impact on public safety within the City of Davenport and would increase DPD’s ability to prevent crime in our community," Ott and Bladel wrote in a city position paper. "DPD sees the High-Risk Unit as an essential component of our overarching violent crime reduction strategy."
Mohr said he is interested "in looking into how that's funded, where it fits within the (state) budget and how much those judicial districts received for that."
"If half of the judicial districts already have it, I'm inclined to seriously take a look at that for ours," he said. "Safety of our citizens in No. 1 priority."
City officials will also again push this year for a change in state law that would allow Davenport and other Iowa cities to raise a new, dedicated tax for the purpose of increasing public safety personnel.
Davenport has witnessed a 13% increase in violent crime rates, including homicide, rape, robbery and aggravated assault, through the first three quarters of 2021 compared to the same period in 2019.
In particular, Davenport has seen an 18% increase in shots fired calls (from 140 to 165) and a 60% increase in non-fatal shootings (from 20 to 32) from 2019 to 2021. In addition, Davenport reported nine homicides in 2021 as of Dec. 1, seven of which were a direct result of gun violence.
"While the Davenport Police Department has, and will continue, to make internal changes to respond to the increase in crime in our community, they are doing so with little additional resources," Ott and Bladel wrote. "As Davenport and other urban metro areas respond to an increase in gun crime throughout their community, the City is fiscally constrained in its ability to add more public safety resources."
State law caps the city’s General Fund tax levy, making it increasingly difficult to provide more public safety resources, city officials said. Public safety costs account for about 60% of Davenport's annual budget.
The tax levy has been capped at $8.10 per $1,000 in valuation since the late 1980s, according to city officials, while Iowa's urban areas have grown in population and geography, necessitating more public safety resources to protect a larger community.
Under the city's proposal, a supplemental tax levy of $1 per $1,000 in valuation would generate about $4.6 million annually, increasing the Davenport Police Department's budget 14%.
The new tax levy would be subject to a reverse referendum, whereby residents could petition for a vote to overturn the increase.
Mohr, though, said the issue faces an uphill battle with lawmakers this session.
"There's a great deal of hesitance I would say in the legislature" at a time when Republican leadership is looking to cut income taxes, Mohr said.
"It's a little bit difficult to consider allowing people to raise taxes at the same time we're talking about cutting taxes," he said. "I think that particular one will be a hard vote to accomplish."
Nuisance bars
Davenport city officials, too, this year will push lawmakers to amend state law to help cities shut down nuisance bars for safety concerns.
Officials have requested lawmakers allow cities to bring a case before local district courts to abate public safety nuisances caused by alcohol establishments, rather than having to rely on the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division.
Davenport tried several times to deny the now-shuttered Shenanigan’s Irish Pub at 303 W. 3rd St a liquor license based on its public safety history but was overruled by the ABD, which is responsible for regulating and investigating complaints about alcohol establishments.
Police responded to more than 2,000 calls for service to the establishment over a three-year period before the bar shut down in December 2019.
The final straw was a large fight that broke out at the pub during which a gun was fired and a bullet went through the window of Mac’s Tavern, located across the street at 316 W. 3rd St., and narrowly missed a patron.
Yet, the bar was not closed because the state suspended its liquor license, but rather because the landlord terminated its lease.
Going through local courts, which typically handle nuisance complaints in all other capacities, will bring parity to the process and, hopefully, swifter resolution, according to city officials.
"At least from our local delegation, we will have a lot of support in trying to move that through committee," Ott said.
Mohr said the city's request was reasonable and expected legislators will be looking at the issue this session.
"I, frankly, would like to have more local input into whether or not those establishments remain open or closed rather than just having a state agency make that determination," he said.