From 'roads to racial justice' Gilbraith lays out her bid for Davenport mayor

If elected, Gilbraith would serve as the first Black mayor of Davenport and the second woman to serve as mayor. Gilbraith noted growing up in an interracial household. Her father grew up in Kewanee, Ill., to a Black family "who navigated their way from Tennessee" to the Midwest "during segregation." Gilbraith's mother, who is white, grew up Anchorage, Alaska.

"As a mixed-race Black woman, I've been told it is impossible to fight discrimination and be involved in politics at the same time. And, yet, here I am," Gilbraith said.

Gilbraith has led the charge locally pushing for equity in policing and to address issues of implicit bias, systemic racism, police brutality and a range of reform issues.

"The steady increase of crime in Davenport implores us to come together in unity," she said. "But, we need leadership that can look at the cause of violence and who is willing to re-invest in our disadvantaged neighborhoods, the infrastructure of our neglected schools."

If elected, Gilbraith said she would push for more expansive implicit bias training for city staff and seek to address racial disparities in police arrests and traffic stops.