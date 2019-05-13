MOLINE — Moline-Coal Valley School Board members on Monday took the first steps in borrowing funds for the physical education facility at Moline High School and got a look at a new “district hype video.”
Board members voted to approve the debt certificate resolution, the legal documentation required for the district to borrow $14 million for the planned new facility at the high school that is aimed at improving the quality and safety of physical education for students.
According to district documents, the debt certificate will be purchased by First Midwest Bank, of Moline. The bank did the same for the Bicentennial, Hamilton and middle school projects for the district.
Board members also agreed to hire Shive Hattery, Moline, for design and construction observation services for the project for a fee not to exceed 5.95% of the total project cost.
Also Monday, board members heard from Washington Elementary Principal Brian Prybil, who presented a “district hype video,” that is aimed at promoting the values and offerings of the district.
Prybil said the idea was sparked back in February 2018 when Washington hosted a board meeting and presented a video featuring the elementary school to board members. He said board members Kate Schaefer and Sangeetha Rayapati, now president of the board, inquired about creating a video to showcase the school district.
Prybil said the video creation took a bit longer than anticipated, but it was finalized in February and April. It can be viewed on the district’s Facebook page or on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AIq1PgEOpyI&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR1Sg_vDwnBSPpGAwE3CGM_jbRsJqkP3VSZezyjHaI58KTB22cRTiqIRa3Y
The video’s theme is “Future Ready Education For All,” and highlights the district’s 21st Century facilities. It also highlights Moline’s commitment to the arts, community, kindergarten through 12th-grade technology, career-focused education, dual-language programming and athletics.
Slides from the movie showcase students engaged in learning in elementary classrooms, high school students enjoying Share Joys and students on stage at the Bartlett Performing Arts Center.
Board members also heard a calendar update from assistant superintendent Matt DeBaene. Board members are expected to vote on the proposed calendars for the 2020-21 and 2021-2022 calendars at the next board meeting. DeBaene said these calendars were built very similarly to what already was in place for students now.
Board member Justin Anderson said he would like the district to consider taking the Monday after Easter off, rather than Good Friday. Anderson and board member Maria Trigueros were asked to serve on the calendar committee by Rayapati.
Public comment was heard from Moline High School teacher Colette Guerdet, who asked that the board consider building calendars that end on a Tuesday or Wednesday. She said this change would help split-level classes at the end of the school year and make building in snow days easier.
In others business, board members:
- Witnessed the swearing of Trigueros, who was absent at April 22 board meeting when other board members were sworn in.
- Met in closed session for board training.
- Approved increases in group insurance premiums for retirees for the 2019-2020 school year; a 10% increase for retirees under 65 and a 5% increase over 65 years of age.
- Approved spending $175,000 for fire alarm improvements at Jane Addams, Butterworth, and Logan elementary schools. The work will be done by Art-O-Lite Electric Company, Moline.
- Approved $120,700 for Moline High School facade improvements from Prime Construction Services, Davenport.
- Approved $270,300 for roofing improvements at Allendale from Sterling Roofing, Sterling, Ill.
- Approved the bid for surveillance camera upgrades at John Deere, Wilson and Moline High School to Davenport Electric Contract Company, Davenport, for total project cost $96,019.