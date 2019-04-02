The Humane Society of Scott County has sent Davenport officials notice that the shelter could quit handling animal control in the city within 90 days unless it gets more money for doing the job.
Under a contract struck in 2015, the Humane Society is responsible for enforcing Davenport’s animal control ordinance, which includes capturing strays and disposing of dead animals found on the street.
A letter sent Friday by the Humane Society’s lawyer says the organization has continued to provide its services since July with the understanding that a larger monthly payment would be forthcoming.
The letter also says a representative from the organization is scheduled to meet next week with the city’s finance director to “present information as to the cost of services and to present a fair and reasonable monthly payment” above what it’s currently receiving.
“The Society values the relationship with the City of Davenport and hopes the parties can reach a mutually satisfactory agreement,” the letter says.
Davenport paid the Humane Society nearly $19,000 per month last year under the current contract. One of the main sticking points in recent negotiations has been about the rate at which the Humane Society’s payments increase each year, said Brandon Wright, Davenport’s assistant city administrator and finance director.
Wright said the 90-day cancellation warning means a new contract will have to be “completely negotiated from scratch.” He also said the city is still evaluating its options — including getting the service from somewhere else — as the talks move forward.
“I don’t know which direction for sure,” Wright said of the city’s next step. “Obviously this is all fairly new information so we don’t know exactly where we’re going with this, but we’ll ultimately try and give the city council some options to consider.”