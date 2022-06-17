Future of drop-off recycling could be determined Tuesday when Rock Island County Waste Management Agency sets budget

One year after the Rock Island County Waste Management Agency (RICWMA) announced it was discontinuing its recycling drop-off program, some residents are hoping two of the sites reopen when the agency meets Tuesday to set its annual budget.

Members of RICWMA voted in June 2021 to close its four drop-off sites in Moline, Rock Island, East Moline and Milan and remove the bins, citing a drop in tipping fees to pay for the service.

Phil Dennis and Dorothy Beck, longtime community volunteers and organizers, started a "Bring Back the Bins" movement last June when they learned of RICWMA's decision to end drop-off recycling.

"At least 30% of county residents lost access to recycling in our county," Dennis said Friday. "What we've done over the last year is attend every meeting and advocate that RICWMA meet its obligations to increase the number of recyclables and decrease the number that goes into the landfill. The changes that we advocate do not cause any additional cost; they only switch money from one line item to another.

"We are hoping for two sites — one for urban and one for the outer areas," Dennis said.

Beck said RICWMA had two line items in its budget that were unclear; one is for "county-wide waste resources outreach" and the other is "drop-off recycling fund."

"We are asking to put the existing $80,000 into the drop-off site subsidy line item," Beck said. "There is no money in it because they eliminated the drop-off bins. We are proposing that our plan be considered. We sent it to all the RICWMA members whose addresses we had but haven't heard back directly."

Although curbside recycling collection is available for most municipal residents, the service is not available to rural residents and to those living in multiple-resident properties such as apartment buildings or senior living complexes. The drop-off sites were the only option for those without curbside recycling.

RICWMA board membership is made up of residents from the county and 12 villages and cities within Rock Island County. The county is represented by Board Vice Chairman Brian Vyncke. Vyncke and Moline Alderman Michael Waldron were the only two members who voted to keep the drop-off sites open at the June 2021 meeting.

Since the sites were closed, residents without curbside service have had to take their recycling to the Scott Area Recycling Center in northwest Davenport or to one of five other drop-off sites in Scott County.

In May, the city of Moline announced that Midland-Davis Corporation would provide bulk recycling drop-off at its 3301 4th Ave. location. The site is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. The facility is closed on Sunday.

Beck said she and Dennis would ask RICWMA members to negotiate with Midland-Davis and another vendor. She hopes other members of the public also attend the meeting and speak out about the importance of recycling drop-off sites.

RICWMA's meeting will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, at the Rock Island County office building, 1504 3rd Ave., Rock Island.

