The economic struggles of enclosed malls like Moline's SouthPark have long been known.

Big-box stores, retail strips and online shopping have delivered blow after blow. The once-hot mall that occupies a large swath between 16th and 27th streets has been limping along for more than a decade.

To try to help SouthPark regain a retail foothold, Moline created a Tax Increment Finance, or TIF, district 10 years ago. The idea was to create a way to incentivize new developments for the area by setting aside a pool of money that came from new taxes.

But the possibility of dissolving the mall TIF now is under consideration.

City Administrator Bob Vitas said no increment was being generated for possible developments or public improvements at SouthPark.

“I have a responsibility to all the taxing bodies to administer these TIFS,” he said. “There is no longer increment being generated. There are no projects that are being done. It’s exhausted itself.”

In Illinois, a TIF district has a lifespan of 23 years and is an economic tool for communities to finance projects for development or redevelopment. It allows property taxes produced from the incremental value of the improved property to be used to pay off development costs.

But nothing is set in stone as the mall owner, Macerich, must be involved in discussions and plans pertaining to the property. Vitas said discussions with Macerich were in the preliminary stages.

“We’ve been having discussions with Macerich in particular on how to rediscover and reimagine that nearly 70 acres of land,” he said.

Mall officials did not respond to a request for an interview for this story and have for many years declined to discuss the struggles and any possible remedies.

Open for business

SouthPark Mall has welcomed shoppers since its doors opened on Feb. 27, 1974. It has 854,000 square feet of enclosed shopping and had three original anchors: Montgomery Ward, Petersen Harned Von Maur and Younkers.

As stores have come and gone over its nearly 50 years, the mall has undergone major renovations and improvements. Before the 2000s, SouthPark expanded twice to include JCPenney, then a food court and Sears.

Sears was an anchor for 24 years until 2013, when the business announced the Moline store would be one of many locations to close.

Around the time of the Sears closing, the city delayed the creation of the TIF district for the mall while state transportation officials were studying the possibility of a new intersection to access it and several groups, including the local Chamber, tried to help.

Later in 2013, the TIF was approved as part of the SouthPark Mall Revitalization Project. It included renovations and updates to both the exterior and interior, along with demolishing the food court and former Sears Department store.

Dick’s Sporting Goods opened in 2015, occupying part of the space that became available with the demolition of Sears.

Windows to web

As the internet came onto the scene at the turn of the century, so has the growing convenience of online shopping.

“At the time, malls were built for Black Fridays, for Christmas or holiday shopping,” Vitas said. “That formula doesn’t work in today’s world.”

As much as the convenience of online shopping changed retail habits, the pandemic played a major role too.

The Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus reported last year that major mall closures are not specific to SouthPark nor its cousin NorthPark Mall in Davenport. Malls around the country have been paying the price for online shopping, made even more convenient when COVID-19 forced shoppers to stay home.

The difference in visitors is clear in the numbers. According to PlacerAI, a location analytics company, NorthPark welcomed nearly 203,000 visitors in April. SouthPark had just less than 90,000.

When he was a teenager, Moline Alderman Pat O’Brien, 6th ward, said, everybody went to the mall. Around Christmas time, it was always packed.

“I went down there last Christmas to get my glasses prescription and the parking lot had a lot of empty parking spaces,” O’Brien said.

Now he hears FedEx and UPS delivery trucks rumbling through his Moline neighborhood.

‘Rediscover and reimagine’

So, what does the future hold for the nearly 50-year-old property? A lot of potential, city officials say.

New 5th Ward Alderman Jessica Finch, whose ward includes SouthPark Mall, said she loved brick-and-mortar stores and rediscovering the potential of the property was going to require collaboration with Macerich.

“There definitely can be something different that is done with the property,” she said. “It’s just finding a use, along with a compromise on what we can do.”

In the fall of 2019, a local developer brought forth a plan. Preliminary renderings showed eight athletic fields on the east side of the mall, running nearly parallel to 27th Street. Drawings also showed a new hotel in the space previously occupied by Gordman’s, along with other related amenities.

But the timing of it couldn't have been worse. Just as the plan started to gather some steam, the pandemic came along.

Other ideas have been put forth, including a mixed-use venue with housing, green space and shopping.

The city can continue to talk about potential uses, At-Large Alderman James Patrick Schmidt said, but it’s going to require a private-public partnership.

“A lot of it is just ideas and spit-balling,” Schmidt said. “And part of this is making sure we don’t sabotage things that are working down there.

“So, we will need to make sure that whatever we do moving forward is not disrupting those businesses while figuring out how to make it more successful.”