Gas will sell for $2.38 a gallon next week at this Davenport station

Customers at Big 10 Mart in Davenport Tuesday will be able to get their gas for $2.38 a gallon — the average U.S. price at the start of the Biden administration.

Americans For Prosperity's Iowa Chapter, a conservative advocacy group, is organizing the political event to contrast the difference in gas prices across the U.S. on the first day of Joe Biden's presidency to now.

The $2.38 gas will be available to customers on a first-come-first-serve basis from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Big 10 Mart, 2308 W. 53rd St., Davenport.

According to AAA, Iowa's average gas price on Thursday is $4.42. In Scott County, it's $4.33.

In a press release the AFP wrote it aims to "highlight the true cost of Washington’s bad policies and the pain runaway inflation is causing families and small business owners," and promote its platform of relaxing restrictions of energy production and reduce federal spending.

Gas prices are most affected by the global price of crude oil, experts say, which has steadily marched upward as pandemic recovery pushed demand for gasoline after sharply plummeting in spring 2020. When Russia invaded Ukraine, too, the price of oil spiked and reduced an avenue of supply.

In a Pew Research poll released this week, just 13% of Americans said they believed the U.S. economic conditions were excellent or good and three-quarters of respondents said they were concerned about rising prices. A majority of Americans said they thought Biden's policies have made economic conditions worse.

Founded in 2004, Americans for Prosperity is a nationwide libertarian and conservative political action organization funded by Charles and David Koch.

The Iowa chapter is holding a second event in Hiawatha on July 21 at Big 10 Mart, 1225 Boyson Rd. Hiawatha from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In a statement, Democratic National Committee spokesperson Ryan Thomas in a statement referenced a bill that would've allowed Biden to issue an emergency declaration to make it unlawful for companies to excessively increase fuel prices. It received no Republican support in the House.

"Republicans’ records just don’t match their rhetoric—Iowa Republicans like Reps. Miller-Meeks, Hinson, and Feenstra all voted against legislation to combat price gouging by oil and gas companies and measures to cap insulin prices," Thomas said. "If Republicans aren’t going to help lower costs for Iowans, they should get out of President Biden and Democrats’ way as they do the heavy lifting."