Geneseo aldermen examine capital improvement picture

WHAT WE KNOW: Geneseo will end fiscal year 2021 with a net position of $1,379,371 in its general fund. The city's goal is to have $1 million in the general fund.
WHAT'S NEW: Aldermen on Tuesday reviewed the capital improvement plan not only for the present fiscal year and next year but for five years out to 2027. Mayor Sean Johnson said he hoped the exercise gave the aldermen a historical perspective that planted a seed and was mindful of costs.
"It's not a 'sky-is-falling' moment," he said.
City Administrator JoAnn Hollenkamp said the $1.4 million in capital coming into fiscal year 2022 was "really healthy." She said city staff was "looking for direction because this capital improvement feeds right into our budget." She also said the goal could be moved to $850,000, which would eliminate the need to cut anything. "We are in really good shape financially due to the steps we took. The question is not how much do we want to go into the hole, the question is how much do we want to have left over?" Noting the projected water fund's capital position at fiscal year 2027 was $22,253, she also said she wasn't worried about it and it might be $220,000 when she did the exercise again next year. The electric department ends fiscal year 2027 with $3,531,353 as its projected net position; Hollenkamp said she and electric department head Eric Rowold had talked of maintaining a $2 million position.
WHAT'S NEXT: Having recently approved $30,000 for three new welcome signs (two on Route 6 at the east and west ends of town and one on Route 82 at the north end of town) the aldermen discussed a welcome sign coming into town from the south. Upgrading the "clubs and churches" sign at State Street and Oakwood Avenue was discussed, as was working with the Illinois Department of Transportation on a sign in the right of way closer to Interstate 80. It was decided to have Aldermen Keith Kennett and Craig Arnold work on a plan and bring it back to the council.
Building inspector Rick Mills said he'd been in contact with Beck Oil and Hy-Vee, and there'd been a delay in the expansion of the former Save-A-Lot into a Hy-Vee Dollar Fresh. He said Hy-Vee was purchasing the land under their own ownership, but steel had been "impossible to find" with a 50-weeks' wait to acquire it. He said the owners were anxious to get the store going, which will happen "hopefully soon," but it won't look like the larger store the council had approved earlier this summer.