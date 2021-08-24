Geneseo aldermen examine capital improvement picture

City Administrator JoAnn Hollenkamp said the $1.4 million in capital coming into fiscal year 2022 was "really healthy." She said city staff was "looking for direction because this capital improvement feeds right into our budget." She also said the goal could be moved to $850,000, which would eliminate the need to cut anything. "We are in really good shape financially due to the steps we took. The question is not how much do we want to go into the hole, the question is how much do we want to have left over?" Noting the projected water fund's capital position at fiscal year 2027 was $22,253, she also said she wasn't worried about it and it might be $220,000 when she did the exercise again next year. The electric department ends fiscal year 2027 with $3,531,353 as its projected net position; Hollenkamp said she and electric department head Eric Rowold had talked of maintaining a $2 million position.