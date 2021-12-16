Geneseo aldermen look over rough 5-year budget forecast

WHAT'S NEW: A five-year forecast considered by the City Council on Tuesday recommends reviewing the situation for a potential water rate increase at the end of 2022 and doing the same for a potential property tax rate increase at the end of 2023. It is hoped that growth of the community will result in revenue increases in property and sales taxes. City staff calculated new revenue streams to bring in an additional $473,050 — of which $450,000 would be achieved by increasing the sales tax from .25 to .50. Previous cuts of three administration positions have resulted in annual savings of more than $245,000 per year. Projections show that without making changes, public safety would rise from 49% of the total general fund budget to 60% from fiscal 2022 to 2025. Aldermen were asked to consider what percentages of the total budget they want to allocate to the various departments.