Geneseo aldermen look over rough 5-year budget forecast

WHAT WE KNOW: Geneseo is anticipating a deficit in its general fund within five years, falling from a positive $425,000 balance next year to a negative $115,000 by 2025.
WHAT'S NEW: A five-year forecast considered by the City Council on Tuesday recommends reviewing the situation for a potential water rate increase at the end of 2022 and doing the same for a potential property tax rate increase at the end of 2023. It is hoped that growth of the community will result in revenue increases in property and sales taxes. City staff calculated new revenue streams to bring in an additional $473,050 — of which $450,000 would be achieved by increasing the sales tax from .25 to .50. Previous cuts of three administration positions have resulted in annual savings of more than $245,000 per year. Projections show that without making changes, public safety would rise from 49% of the total general fund budget to 60% from fiscal 2022 to 2025. Aldermen were asked to consider what percentages of the total budget they want to allocate to the various departments.
"At the end of the day the public needs to give us the feedback of what services they expect," Mayor Sean Johnson said, noting that "short of landing a giant development" the city has limited revenue streams. Staff showed figures detailing that if the present level of service is to be maintained, the owner of a home with a market value of $179,000 would see a $348 increase in property taxes over seven years.
"I don't want anyone to panic tonight; we're just showing you what these numbers look like. Your job is to make decisions. If in '24 you want the police department to look exactly as it is, this is something we have to consider," City Administrator JoAnn Hollenkamp said.
Alderman Paula Simosky asked what prompted a significant revenue drop in 2023; she was told payments on the police pension bonds were responsible.
WHAT'S NEXT: Johnson reiterated that the five-year forecast presented Tuesday was "just a cursory look to plant the seed" and the council would need to come back later with its thoughts. Hollenkamp noted that if the council sets percentages of total revenue to devote to each department rather than absolute dollars, "we always follow the revenue stream. We never get in trouble."