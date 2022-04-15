Geneseo approves $157,000 study of Geneseo Creek retention area

WHAT WE KNOW: Aldermen voted unanimously late last month to recommend to City Council a $157,000 study of a water retention facility on the south side of the city to hold back Geneseo Creek in the event of severe rains.

WHAT'S NEW: The council on Tuesday affirmed its decision to approve the study. In answer to a question from Alderman Doug Crow, IMEG engineer Loren Rains said cleaning out the creek would keep a two-year flood from topping the banks. However, anything over that amount would top the banks "no matter what." He said the city would probably be responsible for maintaining a dam if either a wet or dry retention area was ultimately built.

The first step is the study to find out from soil borings if the concept is feasible. A similar study in the mid-1970s indicated a retention area was possible, but nothing came of it. While a final answer may take 18 months, Rains said engineers would keep the council updated in the meantime. The entire process could take eight to 10 years.

"If everything goes well, maybe it could be faster," Rains added.

Mayor Sean Johnson said in gauging public opinion general feeling seems to be positive that the council is doing "more than just a band-aid fix."

WHAT'S NEXT: The council approved a bid of $230,100 from Brotcke Well and Pump for drilling a new fourth city well after the failure of well No. 26. Because of the emergency nature of the situation, aldermen earlier waived the bid process, but the city reached out to six contractors for help. The only other bid was from Albrecht Well for $231,022, but Albrecht couldn't start for 70 days and Brotcke projected completion of the well within 45 to 60 days. The emergency situation came about when well No. 26 failed. The city is also awaiting the cleaning of another of its four wells whenever the new one goes into operation.

