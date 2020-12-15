Geneseo approves 18.8% increase in property tax levy

WHAT WE KNOW: The city of Geneseo was proposing an 18.8% increase in its 2020 tax levy, meaning a $59 increase in the city portion of property taxes for a home with a market value of $150,000 assessed at $50,000.
WHAT'S NEW: Following a truth-in-taxation hearing, the council on Tuesday voted 7-1 in favor of the levy with the $166,000 increase. Two couples and an individual registered disappointment with the increase during the virtual meeting. Alderman Craig Arnold was the lone "no" vote, saying he didn't see a plan to avoid a similar fate next year. Mayor Sean Johnson and aldermen talked for over an hour about the need for the increase, most of which will go toward police protection with a lesser amount (4.99%) for police pension.
Johnson noted the city is halfway through a four-year contract with the Fraternal Order of Police and bound to meet obligations there. He spoke about the need for realism rather than optimism.
Police Chief Casey Disterhoft talked about the cost of state and federal mandates and training, cannabis expungements and equipment and said those were just the "tip of the iceberg." Johnson said the police department had special requirements that would become more and more stringent each year.
City Administrator Jo Hollenkamp said the levy for police protection would be at the max and the city would be unable to raise it by such a dramatic amount next year. Alderman Brett Barnhart noted the city had forecast a 40% drop in revenue that didn't happen this year, and asked why the increase was necessary, he said: "A lot of things are coming up, but man, our citizens are struggling. For those on fixed incomes, it may be a huge deal." .
Johnson termed the levy request painful — "painful as heck" — but said "never having to deal with a fee increase or a tax increase" is "just not real."
WHAT'S NEXT: Johnson said being halfway through the FOP contract allowed the city to plan and chart a different course for the department. He lamented that the city has been unable to develop its interstate corridor and said there were other endeavors the city could be supportive of.
"No matter how big or small, we've got to stop saying 'no' to things," he said. He also noted city staff had tried to accommodate a recent business prospect but were unable to find land to be developed.
— LISA HAMMER/rlhammer15@gmail.com
