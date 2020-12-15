Geneseo approves 18.8% increase in property tax levy

WHAT WE KNOW: The city of Geneseo was proposing an 18.8% increase in its 2020 tax levy, meaning a $59 increase in the city portion of property taxes for a home with a market value of $150,000 assessed at $50,000.

WHAT'S NEW: Following a truth-in-taxation hearing, the council on Tuesday voted 7-1 in favor of the levy with the $166,000 increase. Two couples and an individual registered disappointment with the increase during the virtual meeting. Alderman Craig Arnold was the lone "no" vote, saying he didn't see a plan to avoid a similar fate next year. Mayor Sean Johnson and aldermen talked for over an hour about the need for the increase, most of which will go toward police protection with a lesser amount (4.99%) for police pension.

Johnson noted the city is halfway through a four-year contract with the Fraternal Order of Police and bound to meet obligations there. He spoke about the need for realism rather than optimism.

Police Chief Casey Disterhoft talked about the cost of state and federal mandates and training, cannabis expungements and equipment and said those were just the "tip of the iceberg." Johnson said the police department had special requirements that would become more and more stringent each year.