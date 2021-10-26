Geneseo approves '22 budget, has first discussion of tax levy

WHAT WE KNOW: Geneseo has been working on a fiscal year 2022 budget.

WHAT'S NEW: A discussion of the budget led to talk of revenue, with Alderman Craig Arnold asking about sales tax and how best to increase it. City Administrator Jo Hollenkamp said Geneseo's 1-cent increase in sales tax was basically flat.

"A 5-7% growth would be healthy," she said. She also said a negative projection in the water fund might not prove to be true as the year progressed, and she would wait until December of 2022 to see if the city truly finished in the negative to consider a solution. An overall negative $874,885 in the sewer department budget was termed as "just a snapshot in time" of the city's checking balance; it was noted the city has yet to receive $2 million from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency for wastewater treatment plant improvements.

WHAT'S NEXT: The city is recommending an increase of 4.99% in the 2022 property tax levy of $1,495,725, which is $71,125 more than last year's $1,424,600. Hollenkamp said they were trying to get the police fund maxed out at the maximum rate to bring in more revenue. The tax rate would rise from $1.0067 to $1.0093, meaning the owner of a property with a market value of $150,000 assessed at $50,000 would see the city portion of taxes rise by $7.98. The levy will be discussed at the Nov. 23 committee of the whole meeting and voted on at a special city council meeting that night.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0