Geneseo awards contract to allieviate flooding

WHAT WE KNOW: Increased construction including town homes by Bear Development have led to overwhelmed storm sewers on the northeast corner of Geneseo.

WHAT'S NEW: In a special city council meeting Tuesday, aldermen approved a $313,090 bid by Miller Trucking and Excavating of Silvis for the rerouting of a force main at the Cherry Drive lift station to Prairie View, the subdivision to the south. It was the low bid of two qualified bids, the other being $335,647. The engineer's estimate for the work was $200,650, but construction costs have risen dramatically because of COVID. Bear Development will pay $143,000 of the cost with the city picking up $170,000 using American Rescue Plan Act funds. "Everything that's being bid right now is double, triple normal costs," said city administrator JoAnn Hollenkamp. Work will begin once the crops are out of the field; no completion date was available. Public works director Chad VanDeWoestyne said the city probably won't have a preconstruction meeting with the contractor for a couple of months.

WHAT'S NEXT: Mayor Sean Johnson said the cemetery funding will be on the agenda for the July 27 committee of the whole meeting after the council on Tuesday voted 7-0 to approve minor clarifications to cemetery rules during a special city council meeting. Alderman Martin Rothschild was absent. The rule clarifications included permitting shepherd's hooks between November 1 and March 15, and allowing them year-round as long as they are attached to the memorial or foundation and are removable. Hollenkamp said $400,000 in certificates of deposit earmarked for the cemeteries are restricted to road repairs and equipment, and cannot be used for labor or everyday maintenance. She said part of plot sales goes into a fund that helps maintain the cemeteries, but that fund is running $83,000 short per year. "I would agree we need to circle back to funding," said the mayor.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0