Geneseo city administrator announces her resignation

GENESEO — Geneseo will be without a regular city administrator again as JoAnn Hollenkamp, who has been in the position for 2½ years, has submitted her resignation.

Her last day of employment is Feb. 9.

Hollenkamp said she was leaving the job with regret, saying this is the best position she had ever had.

"I love Geneseo, I love the community, staff, mayor and council; however, I love my husband more, and I want us to be able to live together again," she wrote in an email dated Thursday.

She explained that when she accepted the position, she thought her husband would be able to find similar employment in Geneseo that he has had in Carlyle in southern Illinois, where she came from. Instead, the couple found that he is so close to retirement it wouldn't be financially beneficial for him to start over in Geneseo.

"For these reasons alone, I have accepted another position," she said.

Geneseo Mayor Sean Johnson expressed his regrets.

"Obviously we're sad to see her go," he said. "She was a great asset to the city. But everybody has to take care of their family situation first, and I understand that."

He said the Geneseo City Council would have a special meeting Jan. 18 to consider the potential appointment of an interim city administrator as well as where the council wanted to head going forward.

