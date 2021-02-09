Geneseo City Council hears general fund projections

WHAT WE KNOW: Aldermen are frequently seeking to understand the long-term financial health of the city.
WHAT'S NEW: At the request of Mayor Sean Johnson, City Administrator Jo Hollenkamp released a forecast of general fund finances from 2017 through 2025, which showed an overall deficit of more than $167,000 that final year. General fund expenses are below revenue for 2020, 2021 and 2022. City staff are projecting total general fund expenses of $3,893,650 in fiscal year 2021, rising to $4,579,927 in fiscal 2025. Total general fund revenue in that time is projected to rise from $4,139,052 in 2021 to $4,412,262 in 2025. Expenses in public safety are anticipated to rise from $2.4 million to $2.8 million, while administration expenses are expected to go from $423,140 to $595,536. Hollenkamp suggested the city could save a lot of money by bonding its police pension debt. Johnson urged aldermen to follow up with city staff if they had questions about the projections. He said he wanted to be able to continue to provide city services at a very high level.
"We're exploring every option we can think of," he said.
WHAT'S NEXT: The city will proceed with an agreement with Geneseo Brewing Company to lease part of the parking lot behind State Street for $500 per year. The business will build a semi-permanent structure having a sloped metal roof on the lot. The final agreement was approved 6-0 Tuesday and calls for the city to be able to access utilities under the parking lot on 24-hours notice to the business.
— LISA HAMMER/rlhammer15@gmail.com