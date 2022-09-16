Geneseo commits to pedestrian bridge; anticipates local funding

WHAT WE KNOW: Geneseo's committee of the whole last month supported recommending to the City Council a resolution of support for a pedestrian bridge and historical landing area for the intersection of Oakwood Avenue and State Street.

WHAT'S NEW: The Geneseo council on Tuesday voted 7-0 to approve spending $150,000 or more on the project, if 50% matching grant money is obtained through the Illinois Transportation Enhancemnent Program (ITEP). The city will attempt to recover the $150,000 through local grant funding.

In addition to the bridge, the project will include a historical designation of the first log cabin in Geneseo. They have already been informed of a grant from the Miller Foundation. The council also approved spending $1,000 on an IMEG design for phase one renderings of the project.

WHAT'S NEXT: Detective Jamie Shoemaker of the Geneseo police department gave a presentation about a new program to address mental health, substance abuse and crisis intervention needs. She gave as an example how the department was able to help a woman addicted to methamphetamine and abused by her boyfriend, saying she herself had spent eight hours on the phone to get the woman into treatment. Shoemaker said she believed she had an advantage in identifying herself as a police detective.

"Could you imagine calling as a civilian?" she asked. She said the woman went from a three- to five-day detox program into a 21-day program and had now been sober for 60 days. Shoemaker said the department's new program had worked with a total of eight clients in the community as well as parents who have struggled with not knowing what to do.

"We're trying to make a difference in the community as far as long term," she said.

Mayor Sean Johnson said he wanted to thank every member of the police department.

"Their level of commitment is second to none," he said, adding the "progressive, professional police department" is a "difference that sets Geneseo aside."

Shoemaker said the Geneseo department was sharing its work with the program Sept. 28 at an expo at Augustana College.