Geneseo council approves fourth IBEW union contract

WHAT WE KNOW: On June 14, the Geneseo City Council approved a new contract with three of its unions, setting 3% increases on three dates: July 1, 2022; January 1, 2023; and Jan. 1, 2024.

WHAT'S NEW: In a special City Council meeting following Tuesday's committee of the whole meeting, aldermen approved a contract with the fourth and final union, IBEW-water and wastewater employees. Like the previously approved contract, the new contract calls for three 3% raises over a two-and-one-half-year time frame as well as concessions from the employees who will pay a bigger percentage of their health insurance premiums. The council also approved a similar increase for non-union employees.

WHAT'S NEXT: Electric Department Superintendent Eric Rowold told aldermen the city likely would go $21,504 over budget on fuel through the end of the fiscal year on Dec. 31 at a total cost of $117,004.

"That could change depending on how much we're driving," Rowold said. He said the city likely wouldn't buy a whole 7,500-gallon tanker of diesel fuel in the fall in favor of buying next January when the price is projected to be $1 a gallon cheaper. "Unleaded fuel, we will have to buy before the end of the year," he said.

