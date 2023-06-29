WHAT WE KNOW: The area is in a drought.

WHAT'S NEW: During a special council meeting Tuesday, Geneseo aldermen approved an emergency water ordinance that restricts watering. From May 1 through September 30, residents are encouraged to adhere to watering hours between 4 a.m. and 9 a.m. daily. In a Tier 1 (moderate) drought, residents and businesses whose addresses end with odd numbers can water with sprinkler systems or irrigation between 4 and 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays. Residents and businesses whose addresses end with even numbers can water with sprinkler systems or irrigation between 4 and 9 a.m. Thursdays and Sundays.

In a Tier 2 (severe) drought, irrigation systems would be prohibited and the town would no longer water lawns. Hand-held spray attachment watering of flowers and gardens would still be permissible two days a week from 4 to 9 a.m. using the same odd- and even-numbered addresses as Tier 1 days. Violations will result in a courtesy reminder for the first offense; with fines being $100, $250 and $500 for second, third and fourth violations. The ordinance takes effect immediately on passage.

After the meeting, Mayor Sean Johnson said he would be meeting with staff in the next day or two to decide what level of conservation the city would select for now.

WHAT'S NEXT: Aldermen voted 8-0 to approve the development permit application for Scooter's Coffee, which will be located in the former Geneseo Veterinary Service location at Rt. 6 and Oakwood Avenue. Rob Bowers, director of operations for Scooter's, gave a presentation on the business, explaining they serve breakfast food but the business is 85% drinks.

Headquartered south of Omaha, Nebraska, the company has 650 locations and their mission is to create an amazing experience for each life they touch. They anticipate providing 25 to 30 jobs. The planning commission voted not to approve the application, citing traffic concerns mostly turning left onto Oakwood Avenue.

"I don't know how you can make it work in a safe manner," said planning commission member Rhonda Ludwig.

Business owner Brett Lohman echoed Ludwig's comments, saying there may not have been a lot of accidents there "but there's been a lot of 'almost accidents.'"

The Illinois Department of Transportation approved the plan and a study by Geneseo police done after zoning found there were zero accidents in and out of the veterinary clinic. Johnson said there were "layers" of approval for the request and if the council did not approve the application, "it's going to be hard for people to continue to want to invest in Geneseo."

A derailed train lays on the ground next to train tracks